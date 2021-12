South Alabama got something of a wake-up call Monday night against Texas A&M-Commerce, but managed to get out of bed in time for a 69-66 victory at the Mitchell Center. The game was the Jaguars’ first since returning from the West Coast, where they swept two games last Thursday and Friday in the Las Vegas Classic. USA (6-2) trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half and 10 in the second, but battled back for their fifth straight win.

