ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How the Giants Can Jumpstart the Offense

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago

The Giants plan to keep the identity of their new play-caller under wraps for as long as they can, but one thing is for sure: whoever is taking charge of developing the offensive game plan has his work cut out for him.

The one thing we know is that it’s too late in the season to scrap the current system and start from scratch, certainly not on a short work week. Removing Garrett from the play-calling role is, at best, a quick fix that may or may not bear fruit considering that the rest of the offensive coach remains in place and that the Giants offense was supposedly a collaborative effort even when Garrett was here.

The Giants aren’t about to scrap their entire offensive system midway through the season, but there are a few things they can do moving forward that might provide some better results.

The Offensive Line

The revolving door of linemen hasn’t helped build chemistry, but the individual play hasn’t helped either.

There are still instances where blitzes and stunts aren’t being picked up. And the run blocking has been inconsistent. According to Football Outsiders, the Giants’ offensive line is ranked 30th in Adjusted Line Yards (a metric that separates rushing yardage blocked for by the offensive line from yards gained by the efforts of the running back) with just 3.76 yards per carry.

Pass protection has been slightly better, despite what we saw on Monday night against the Bucs. The Giants are ranked 15th, having allowed 22 sacks and an adjusted sack rate (a metric that “gives sacks (plus intentional grounding penalties) per pass attempt adjusted for down, distance, and opponent”) of 6.2 percent.

The problem here is simple. The Giants don’t have quality depth along their offensive line. They went into training camp confident that their young projected starters—Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, Will Hernandez, and Matt Peart—would become a solid offensive line. They also anticipated having a veteran group of backups such as Nate Solder, Zach Fulton, Jonathan Harrison, and Joe Looney to serve as a safety net.

They didn’t anticipate season-ending injuries to Gates, Lemieux, and Harrison, Thomas landing on IR for three games, the retirements of Fulton and Looney, and Solder beating out Peart for the starting right tackle role.

The biggest miscalculation by the Giants is not stocking up on young talent to develop. Solder and Hernandez are in contract years and are not likely to be in the long-term plans. The Giants did add former Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, whom they’re feverishly trying to groom into a guard, but he might still be a few weeks away from being able to step in.

Peart got some starter’s snaps in Thomas’s absence, but he went right back to the bench while Solder continued to hold down the right tackle job. If Solder is not in the long-term plans, why not get Peart as many snaps as possible, especially as the season continues to slip away from them?

Why not see what you have in Ben Bredeson at right guard if Hernandez, who struggled against the Bucs, isn’t in your long-term plans. The Giants seem to be playing for the moment on the offensive line, which is fine if they were winning. At what point do they flip the switch so they know exactly what they have to address next off-season in the draft?

The Passing Game

Over the last four games, quarterback Daniel Jones has averaged 175.5 yards per game, and his average completion has traveled just 3.55 yards downfield in the air. Per Sharp Football Stats, the Giants rank 30th in explosive pass rate (25 plays, or 7 percent of their pass plays).

While not much is expected to change for the Giants offense on a macro level following the dismissal of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the team hopes the little things yield big results.

12 hours ago

The skill position players continue to have a heavy presence on the Giants' weekly injury report.

14 hours ago

Sports Illustrated-Fan Nation's Eagle Maven team publisher Ed Kracz serves up the inside scoop on the Philadelphia Eagles, who face the Giants this weekend.

17 hours ago

Considering that they added speed to the receiver corps, those are damning stats. But their deployment of the receivers and tight ends hasn’t helped either.

Take, for instance, receiver Kadarius Toney. The Giants can’t go wrong in putting the ball in Toney’s hands, but these short, quick passes over the middle are allowing defenders to key in on him and limit his yards after the catch.

Over his last three games, Toney was targeted 17 times and caught 12 passes for 75 yards. That’s an average of 6.25 yards per reception—a pitiful number given the speed Toney has shown himself to have.

Some might argue that the injuries to the rookie have caused the Giants to roll back what they’re asking Toney to do. I’m not buying that because, as head coach Joe Judge has said in the past, if a guy is dressed and ready to play, then let him play.

Whoever is calling the plays starting this weekend must find a way to get Toney involved in some longer passes that go beyond 6.25 yards.

Speaking of the passing game, we’ve seen instances in which the Giants flood multiple receivers to one spot on the field with the intent of trying to create a guessing game as to where the ball is going. Sometimes the receivers have run into each other, and it's made it too easy for the defense to close in and take those options away.

Rather than flood an area with multiple receivers, why not make greater use of route concepts and combinations that put defenders in responsibility conflicts or create traffic for defensive backs to navigate? Add some motion and misdirection to create further confusion because right now, opposing defenses are having way too easy to figure out what the Giants are doing in the passing game.

The Quarterback

With Garrett removed from the equation, the Giants hope that these last remaining games will finally answer those remaining questions about their franchise quarterback. For all that Jones does well, such as the deep ball and his ability to extend and make plays with his legs, there is still enough that leaves one wondering about if he’ll ever move to the next level of quarterback play.

Jones has improved, but there are still issues in his game. These include telegraphing where his passes are going, locking in on one receiver, trying to force balls into tight windows that just aren’t there, his pocket presence, and an inability to see the entire field.

The new play-caller can help Jones out by calling for more play-action, more bootlegs, and getting the running backs in space where they can potentially match up against smaller linebackers and defensive backs.

Final Thoughts

Don’t expect the Giants offense to change from top to bottom overnight. At best, let’s hope that whoever does have the final say in what call gets sent into the quarterback, that person is a little more daring, a lot more creative, and a lot more in tune with the personnel they have and don’t have to make the system fit accordingly.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
ngscsports.com

Breaking News: New York Giants Fire Offensive Coordinator, Jason Garrett

The New York Football Giants have relieved offensive coordinator Jason Garrett following a 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. In the two seasons under Garrett, the Giants offense has been ranked 31st in 2020 and 25th in 2021 through 10 games. Averaging just 18 points per game is not good either. The team has never scored 30 points or more in his 26 games as offensive coordinator.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Rookie Class Mid-Season Breakdown

As the New York Giants prepare to play the final games on their 2021 regular season, let's take a look at how their rookie class--draft picks, undrafted free agents, and waiver wire pickups--have fared thus far. WR Kadarius Toney. Stats Through Week 10: 28 receptions for 352 yards; 3 carries...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Daniel Jones-led Giants Seeking First Primetime Win

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is nowhere near having hit his prime. But the third-year quarterback can sure take a big step toward that goal if he can shine in prime time this Monday when the Giants visit the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a showdown on Monday Night Football.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Nate Solder
FanSided

NY Giants offense could be getting significant boost vs. Buccaneers

NY Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas returned to practice this week, which could give the offense a significant boost against the Buccaneers, and moving forward. Help could be on the way for the NY Giants’ offense. Thursday, as the Giants preparations for Monday night’s clash with the defending Super Bowl...
NFL
GiantsCountry

What's Next for Giants Offense After Jason Garrett Dismissal?

Despite his tenure with the New York Giants not working out, now-former offensive coordinator Jason Garrett took the high road after being relieved of his duties with the club. In a statement released by the team at his request, Garrett thanked the Mara and Tisch families, his former coaching colleagues,...
NFL
New York Post

Giants’ feeble offense raises questions surrounding Jason Garrett

Daniel Jones was already up against it, already in over his head against Tom Brady and the Bucs, when he made the kind of fatal mistake you cannot make against anyone, much less The GOAT. Jones was trailing 24-10 late in the third quarter when it happened, when you could...
NFL
Big Blue View

Can the Giants’ offense step up over the season’s final eight games?

The New York Giants had high hopes that their offense, ranked an unacceptable 31st in the NFL a year ago in points scored, would show dramatic improvement this season. They spent big money to sign free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay to be the big-bodied, catch in traffic, red zone threat, No. 1 receiver they had been lacking.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Outsiders#Eagles#American Football#Bucs
New York Post

How the Giants offense could change with a ‘very aggressive’ Freddie Kitchens

The Giants are about to find out whether their paper-tiger offense really was held back by Jason Garrett — or if the problem is much harder to fix. Head coach Joe Judge fired Garrett and declined to name an interim offensive coordinator Tuesday in favor of handling adjustments “collaboratively in-house” over the next week. It’s a move a boisterous segment of the fan base clamored for as the Giants averaged just 18.9 points per game with playmakers Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and others in and out of the lineup.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 11 Musings: Hitting a New Low

A question was asked of head coach Joe Judge about the team's body language and morale as they were being completely dominated and embarrassed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on national television. "I thought our guys were in tune to the game, competitive," Judge said. The tape tells otherwise. There...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Joe Judge Expresses Coaching Frustration Following Bucs Loss

This probably won't make scores of Giants fans feel any better given where the season currently stands. Still, head coach Joe Judge appears to have finally had enough of watching an anemic offense that struggles to score, makes plays when needed, and turns into zombies when entering the red zone (or is that dead zone?).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Freddie Kitchens Will Reportedly Be Giants’ New Offensive Coordinator

Freddie Kitchens is the presumed interim offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. New York hired the former Cleveland Browns head coach as a tight ends coach last year. But Giants head coach, Joe Judge, gave his old friend the title of senior offensive assistant before the 2021 season. That...
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Judge Defends Giants' Offensive Line

In what would be his final press conference with reporters, Jason Garrett was asked about the challenges of working with an ever-changing offensive line rotation and the effect of having to change the protection so much. "Football starts upfront in the run game and in the pass game. It’s about...
NFL
Mercury News

Wristbands and player input: How Joe Judge is shaping Giants’ new offense

Daniel Jones didn’t wear a wristband with a list of playcalls when Pat Shurmur or Jason Garrett were the Giants’ offensive coordinator, but Jones is wearing one now. “All of our quarterbacks will be wearing wristbands this week,” head coach Joe Judge said Friday. Judge is making several changes to...
NFL
GiantsCountry

How New York Giants Play Selection Might Change

The Giants have parted ways with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett ending a tenure that has been maligned since the former Dallas Cowboys head coach was announced. There is no doubt that the offense has struggled during his tenure. The Giants offense is currently ranked in the bottom quarter of the NFL in total yards, touchdowns, and points per game.
NFL
New York Post

Giants’ offense continues to sputter under Freddie Kitchens

The Giants actually scored fewer points after an offensive coordinator change. But winning really does hide a lot of flaws. With Freddie Kitchens calling plays as the lead in an overemphasized collaborative coaching effort for the first time since the Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the results looked a lot like normal: Stalling out in field-goal range, emphasizing ball security and not throwing beyond 20 yards in 13-7 victory against the Eagles.
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
598
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy