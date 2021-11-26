ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 4 days ago
  • D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) stock rose 3.14% to $2.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $961.6 million.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $7.33. The company's market cap stands at $228.5 million.

Losers

  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock fell 10.52% to $20.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.
  • JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) shares decreased by 10.42% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares fell 7.82% to $40.91. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 7.79% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

#Consumer Discretionary#Heps#Nautilus#Nls#Norwegian#Nclh#Lll#Huazhu Group#Htht#Vinco Ventures#Bbig
