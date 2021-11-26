6 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 1.44% to 34,628.69 while the NASDAQ fell 1.34% to 15,571.16. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.36% to 4,592.03. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,301,070 cases with around 801,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,587,820 cases and 468,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,084,740 COVID-19 cases with 614,420 deaths. In total, there were at least 262,549,830 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,227,930 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

