12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock moved upwards by 68.43% to $17.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.6 million.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock increased by 68.02% to $9.04. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock increased by 14.84% to $57.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock increased by 12.88% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock moved upwards by 8.81% to $14.45. The company's market cap stands at $565.2 million.
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares moved upwards by 8.68% to $34.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.

Losers

  • INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares decreased by 14.39% to $2.56 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) stock decreased by 11.95% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $326.6 million.
  • Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares declined by 10.62% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares fell 10.39% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock decreased by 9.25% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.2 million.
  • MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares fell 8.97% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

