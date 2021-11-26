ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock rose 4.83% to $1.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares rose 4.14% to $253.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 billion.

Losers

  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares decreased by 8.96% to $6.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock declined by 8.92% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 7.89% to $17.4. The company's market cap stands at $814.4 million.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 7.75% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $100.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

