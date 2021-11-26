ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Holiday Gift Ideas for Investors

By Jordan Milkovich
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
1. Benzinga Pro Subscription

Deal: 35% OFF

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Original content from the Benzinga Pro news desk provides actionable information before the market moves. Stay on top of every headline that matters to your portfolio with alerts sent straight to your inbox or delivered as live sound alerts.

2. Free, Unlimited Silver American Eagles from Birch Gold

Deal: 1 oz American eagle silver coin for every $5,000 purchased

Peace of mind for you, a piece of silver for your loved ones! Secure your savings and get unlimited gifts for your friends and family. This may be the only Black Friday purchase you can make that’ll still be worth something next year.

3. World’s Fastest Laptop for Trading

Deal: 32GB RAM Free Upgrade

INTEL Core i7-11700K Processor - 8 CORE Processor @ 5.0 Ghz in Turbo Boost Mode - BENCHMARK 25,320 - Desktop Power in a Laptop Body. All EZ Trading laptops come with lifetime technical support, Windows 10 64-Bit edition and free shipping.

4. UC Trading Mentoring Package

Deal: 20% OFF

The UC Trading Mentoring is a futures trading mentorship program entirely based on prop trading knowledge offering a professional and unique trading approach that most other providers do not have access to. It is accompanied by diversified coaching mediums such as a workbook, Discord server, videos, webinars and 1:1 coaching sessions to ensure the best possible learning experience.

5. Trezor

Deal: 20% OFF

Complete your security setup with a 20% discount on all accessories from Trezor. From today until November 29, or as long as stocks last, save a fifth on metal backup plates, silicone cases, lanyards and cables.

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

