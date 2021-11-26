ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Wars’ Fans Debate Controversial Gina Carano After Lucasfilm Announcement

By Rebekah Barton
Inside the Magic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were following along during the airing of The Mandalorian Season 2 in 2020 and into early 2021, you undoubtedly already know that former Cara Dune actress Gina Carano found herself in hot water more than once due to her controversial Tweets regarding various social and political topics....

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 58

Steve Johnston
4d ago

I have seen a few articles that indicated that the Cara Dune character would return in a limited capacity. But I have not seen anything that indicates that Disney is going to use Gina Carano to flesh out the role. I stand with Gina Carano. But if I were in her place, I would tell Disney to pound sand. Disney will not fold without Ms. Carano and Ms. Carano will not suffer without Disney.

Reply
30
Pepper Jack
4d ago

i like her cause she can play her character well and not be bullied by woke trolls ..go gina dont let disney set u back

Reply(3)
43
Erthwjim
4d ago

anyone that feels that Scarlet Johansson is a good actor should feel the same about Gina Carano. I'd actually say Gina is better because she knows how to display more emotions. also anyone that feels Gina Carano deserved to be fired is really a misogynist and is hiding behind her tweets as an excuse. if they argue this is not the case, it only proves it, because if it weren't true, why get offended.

Reply(2)
13
mxdwn.com

‘Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic’ Seemingly Cancelled By Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic was originally poised to be a followup series that explored more into the world of The Mandalorian. Specifically, the show would follow Gina Carano’s (Deadpool, The Mandalorian) character Cara Dune as she fights with the rangers. However, recent comments from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy indicate that the project has been fully cancelled.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Gina Carano is Starring In a Hunter Biden Biopic

Anyone should be able to guess that a lot of people are going to have plenty to say when it comes to the idea of Gina Carano, yes, THAT Gina Carano, is going to be starring in a movie titled My Son Hunter, which is going to be based on Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. It’s an easy bet that a lot of folks will have a great deal to say about the POTUS and his son and the shady dealings that are bound to be depicted in the movie, but the important thing to remember is that it’s a movie, and no matter how true some of it might be, a lot of it will likely be satire and taken in a manner that’s meant to be a little comical and not truly indicative of the individual it’s based on. But then again, people are going to make up their own minds and be convinced of what they want to be, so it’s fair to think that telling them how to think, which isn’t the intention, is going to be an act that’s disregarded.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Ex-‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Joins Controversial Hunter Biden Film

Gina Carano, former The Mandalorian Cara Dune character, is hitting media headlines once again. After several controversial social media post leading to her firing from Disney and Lucasfilm, hashtags like #FireGinaCarano, #WeLoveCaraDune, and #IStandWithGinaCarano were trending on social media with supporters and non-supporters of the actress. Now, Carano finds herself in a new role as a star in the controversial Hunter Biden film.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Hasbro Forgets Razor Crest Disaster, Charges ‘Star Wars’ Fans $350 For New Project

Last year, Hasbro — who is The Walt Disney Company’s officially licensed purveyor of Star Wars and Marvel toys — faced serious online controversy after taking $10 million in crowdfunding money to create a Mandalorian Razor Crest set, right before Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) ship was destroyed by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in the Battle of Tython (The Mandalorian Season 2, “Chapter 14: The Tragedy”).
MOVIES
ComicBook

A Legend Returns in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Teaser

Witness the return of a legend in the latest look at Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Spinning out of The Mandalorian Season 2, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) rules with respect when he takes the throne of his former employer. In the next Star Wars story from Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, Fett and the mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigate the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Watch the new "Reign" teaser above before The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29 on Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Four Decades Later, ‘Star Wars’ Just Confirmed Its “Most Powerful” Weapon

Star Wars fans know that Jabba the Hutt was a ruthless crime lord — that much becomes clear in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) when the sluglike crime boss stops at nothing to have Han Solo (Harrison Ford) brought back to his palace on Tatooine so he can collect an unpaid debt, you know, by encasing the Millennium Falcon pilot in carbonite.
MOVIES
MiddleEasy

Gina Carano Rebounds With New Movie Roles, Gives Update After Being ‘Cancelled’

2021 was a tough year for Gina Carano, but the actress is well back on her feet. The women’s MMA pioneer had an ugly fight against ‘cancel culture’ last February. She would get heat from many people online after a slew of controversial posts across social media. Her views were very political, some of which were her sharing anti-mask, anti-Semitic sentiments and believing the 2020 Presidential Election was tainted by voter fraud.
CELEBRITIES
cosmicbook.news

Kathleen Kennedy Renews Lucasfilm Contract; Limited Star Wars Involvement

It's claimed that Kathleen Kennedy has renewed her Lucasfilm contract with Disney for another three years which includes Star Wars and Indiana Jones. The info comes from two separate sources, as Disney leaker WDWPro first claimed Kennedy silently renewed her contract, and then in the article from former Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni about how the Star Wars movies should be taken away from Kathleen Kennedy, which follows the Patty Jenkins Rogue Squadron film getting canceled, it's also said:
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’: Natasha Liu Bordizzo To Play Sabine Wren In Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society) has been cast as a lead opposite Rosario Dawson in the Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka, a spinoff from the streamer’s hit series The Mandalorian, I have learned. I hear Bordizzo will be taking on the character of Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Reps from Lucasfilm and Bordizzo did not return emails seeking comment. Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after making the Star Wars: Clone Wars and Rebels character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian. The offshoot, written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Gina Carano Talks Cancellation, Announces She's Boarded Another Project After Mandalorian Firing

Gina Carano has been making quite a few career moves in recent weeks. The former MMA star and lead in The Mandalorian was fired from that role after making controversial comments on the social media platform Twitter back in February. Subsequently, however, she hasn’t had a ton of problems finding more work and this week she announced the latest project she’s been filming, also touching on getting cancelled in her message.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’: Ivanna Sakhno Joins Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) has been cast opposite Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka, a spinoff from the streamer’s hit series The Mandalorian, I have learned. In the limited series, Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano after making the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian, while Bordizzo is taking on the character of Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. I hear Sakhno will play a newly created character. Reps for Lucasfilm and Sakhno had no comment. 2020-21 Disney+ Pilots &amp; Series Orders Star Wars: Ahsoka, written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, will continue Ahsoka’s story. The series, which is eyeing a March production start date, also is expected to feature an appearance by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Ukraine-born Sakhno is known for her roles in the movies Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Spy Who Dumped Me as well as an arc on the Hulu series High Fidelity. She just finished filming a starring role in the MGM International limited series The Reunion, based on the novel by Guillaume Musso. Sakhno is repped by Gersh, MJ Management and Warren Dern.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Confirms Next Series Is Even Shorter Than ‘The Mandalorian’

After months of speculation about exactly how long The Book of Boba Fett will be, Star Wars has finally confirmed that the upcoming Disney+ Original series will have seven episodes. The official Star Wars Twitter account shared:. Witness the rise of Boba Fett [Temuera Morrison] and Fennec Shand [Ming-Na Wen]...
MOVIES
Inverse

To save Star Wars, Lucasfilm needs to be less like Marvel

The past week has been rough for Star Wars fans. After exciting rumors of Eternals director Chloé Zhao helming her own Star Wars movie and an Old Republic movie in development, the attitude shifted when Lucasfilm postponed Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron indefinitely due to scheduling issues. Then, the Chloé Zhao...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

What 'Surprised' Star Wars' Kathleen Kennedy About Ewan McGregor And Hayden Christensen's Reunion On Obi-Wan Kenobi

While The Book of Boba Fett is just over a month away from its Disney+ premiere, it seems that most Star Wars fans are really focused on next year and the release of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that will star Ewan McGregor in his return to the role originated by Sir Alec Guinness. It will also, even more surprisingly, see the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Fans are going to be thrilled to see this but Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy says she was surprised at just how much it meant to the actors themselves.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Ahsoka Tano’: Ivanna Sahkno Added To The Cast Of Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Series

So far, the Disney+ world has only really known one live-action “Star Wars” project and that is “The Mandalorian.” But Lucasfilm has quite a few new series in the works, including the upcoming “Book of Boba Fett,” which is scheduled to arrive before the end of the year. But as we approach 2022 and beyond, some of the other TV series are beginning to take shape, especially the upcoming “Ahsoka Tano” series, which is a direct spinoff of the aforementioned ‘Mando.’
TV & VIDEOS

