Actor Tom Holland has again discussed the intense physical shoot for the upcoming Uncharted film, saying in a new interview that the Sony movie "broke" him. According to GQ, Holland developed tendinitis shooting the Uncharted film. He had only had three days off after wrapping Uncharted in Berlin and starting Spider-Man: No Way Home in Atlanta. Holland said he now realizes how lucky he is that the Spider-Man films are filled with CG effects, because this was not the case on Uncharted.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO