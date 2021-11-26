ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness Guru Bob Harper Sells His Must-See Hollywood Hideaway For $7.4 Million — Tour The Modern Mansion With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows

By OK! Staff
 5 days ago
Source: zillow;mega

Ka-ching! Last month, The Biggest Loser host Bob Harper turned into a major real estate winner after unloading his L.A. mansion for $7.4 million — nearly three times what he paid for it in 2009.

(The celebrity trainer, 56, who shared the midcentury modern spread with his fiancé, Anton Gutierrez, and two dogs, sold it to his neighbor, Australian shopping center billionaire Peter Lowy.)

Perched on the ultra desirable Bird Streets of Hollywood Hills, the abode — built in the 1960s — was designed by acclaimed architect Robert Earl. It’s received several updates over the years, such as wide-plank hardwood floors, modern light fixtures and a completely new kitchen with premium stainless steel appliances.

The residence is relatively modest by celebrity standards — clocking in at 2,616 square feet — but comes with some serious perks, notably sweeping views of the city skyline visible through the floor-to ceiling windows. Bathed in natural light and boasting an open floor plan, much of the interior feels bright and airy, with plenty of space to lounge about in the combination living, dining and family rooms.

The primary suite includes a generous walk-in closet and sliding glass doors that lead to the kidney-shaped swimming pool. While the outdoor space is enviable, it doesn’t seem to be something Harper was particularly reluctant to let go of: He’s ditching California to live full-time in New York City.

The reality star has been splitting his time between the coasts since 2015, when he purchased a one bedroom apartment in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, which he’s since put on the market for $2.1 million. But given the sale of his L.A. home, Harper didn’t have to wait to invest in another Big Apple pad: On November 5, he shared an Instagram snap of his new Soho digs, captioning it, “The next chapter.”

Scroll through to see photos of Harper's lavish pad.

Source: zillow

Appearances can be deceiving: The street side of the property doesn’t have a single window!

Source: zillow

The home is outfitted with industrial chic pieces like vintage leather seating, reclaimed wood tables and skull decor.

Source: zillow

Chef’s kiss! Harper frequently shares snaps of his nutritious meals like skillet veggie soup and green bean “pasta.”

Source: zillow

The breakfast nook is decorated with black and-white photographs — perhaps Harper’s own. The trainer is also an avid shutterbug!

Source: @bobharper/instagram

Oh, so cozy! A wood-burning fireplace and glass of red wine make for the perfect evening at home.

Source: zillow

The main bathroom features black and white tile along the tub and shower.

Source: zillow

A giant photo of Icelandic songstress Björk adorns the office wall.

Source: @bobharper/instagram

No surprise here: Harper — an avid yogi and CrossFitter — gets his sweat on in the garage.

Source: zillow

“Try doing something today with your workout that will put a smile on your face,” Harper said of wearing a floral cap. Post-swim, you can lounge in the sun or warm up by the fire pit.

