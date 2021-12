Although Genshin Impact Version 2.3 has only just arrived, it’s already time to start looking ahead at the next update. That’s right, Version 2.4 will come early in 2022, and despite developer miHoYo keeping its details under wraps, there’s still plenty of info available for the forthcoming update. Thankfully, Genshin Impact tends to follow a set schedule, so many of its events are easy to predict, at least in terms of timing. We’ll, of course, find out more during the 2.4 livestream, but for now, let’s dive into everything we know about Version 2.4 including its Character Banners, release date, maintenance schedule, and how to pre-load it.

