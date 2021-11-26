ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

Washington County reports 101 new COVID cases, still has highest case percentage in NYS

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Washington County continues to report the highest COVID-19 case percentage in New York. According to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker, the county has a seven day test positive average of 12.6% as of November 24.

As of November 22, the positive test average was reported at 12.4%. The next highest reporting counties for test average are Lewis at 12.5% and Wyoming at 12.3%. You can see the test results for every county on the New York State COVID tracker website .

Washington County reports 2 new COVID deaths, back to having highest case percentage in NYS

The county urges residents to consider vaccination, wearing a mask in public settings or when spending time with others, staying home and getting tested if they’re not feeling well. Health officials said most of the recent cases are originating from inside workplaces, household and family spread and at events held in close proximity indoors.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

  • Persons Under Monitoring:  1,382 (- 26)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 379 (+ 20)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 6,203 (+ 101)
  • COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Average) %: 12.6
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 5,767 (+ 82)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 16 (No Change)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 57 (No Change)
Warren County COVID update, November 23

Of the new cases, 22 had been fully vaccinated, with seven who received the Pfizer series, 10 who received the Moderna series and five who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Washington County said it will be releasing the vaccination event schedule for December later tonight. For more information about the clinics and for registration links, you can visit the county website .

Troy proposes $13.6M in American Rescue Plan funding for several City projects

The City of Troy is proposing $13.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding for several projects throughout the City. The funding will support investments in revitalizing the City’s parks and recreational infrastructure, business and workforce development efforts, increasing home ownership, expanding youth programming, fostering tourism, and invigorating public art projects.
Conversations involving SUNY Chancellor come to light in AG’s report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—- Exchanges between SUNY Chancellor, Jim Malatras and other top Cuomo aides, speaking about first Cuomo accuser, Lindsay Boylan, now coming to light. The exchange happening back in 2019, before Malatras became SUNY Chancellor and before Boylan accused former Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. In newly released documents from the New York […]
VETCON brings NYS work to disabled veteran-owned businesses

Service-disabled veterans can face many challenges when transitioning back to civilian life. In 2014, New York implemented a law to help them start their own businesses and make more money. Tuesday, a conference held at the Desmond Hotel—VETCON—is going on its sixth year to help SDVOBs (service-disabled veteran-owned businesses) connect with state agency contracts.
Community concerned as SPHP, Ellis join services

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two healthcare organizations are combining services. Hospital leaders say this is a step towards a possible merger, while some concerned community members are not on board. Working hand in hand, the state Department of Health approved St. Peter’s Health Partners and Ellis Medicine to work together on a two-year services […]
