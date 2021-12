The Albanian ambassador to the UK has denied reports today that the Home Office is planning to fly asylum seekers who have crossed the Channel to Albania to be processed.Qirjako Qirko told The Independent that such plans were “not happening” and “would never happen”, because it would be “against international law” and “totally contrary to the position of [his] country”.Justice secretary Dominic Raab declined to deny on Thursday morning that ministers are hoping to reach a deal to send migrants to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed 1,500 miles away.“We are looking at international partnerships that will take...

IMMIGRATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO