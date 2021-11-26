ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geovax Labs (GOVX) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) increased by over 35% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) increased by over 35% pre-market today. There are not any direct news reports from the company so it appears there are external...

IN THIS ARTICLE
