Travel sector fury over restrictions for arrivals from southern Africa

By Neil Lancefield
 4 days ago

Travel industry leaders have reacted with fury to the decision to put six southern African countries on the red list.

The Government was accused of a “knee-jerk” reaction to fears over a new variant of coronavirus.

South Africa Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia were put on the UK’s red list at noon on Friday.

Passengers arriving from those countries after 4am on Sunday will be required to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285.

Those arriving before then will need to self-isolate at home for 10 days and take additional coronavirus tests.

Direct flights from the six countries are banned until the hotel quarantine scheme resumes, leading to cancellations by airlines including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

The measures were announced by Health Secretary Sajid Javid on social media shortly before 9pm on Thursday.

Travel consultancy The PC Agency estimated that between 10,000 and 15,000 British citizens are in South Africa on temporary visits.

The firm’s chief executive Paul Charles accused ministers of making “another knee-jerk decision”.

Variants will come and go for years yet so the Government has to find new, less economically damaging measures to deal with each situation

Paul Charles

He told the PA news agency: “While Government has to act swiftly on any serious threats, it should be steering away from imposing blanket country measures such as flight bans.

“It would be better to assess travellers based on their individual risk, and ask fully jabbed consumers to test regularly at home rather than force them to pay over £2,000 per person to stay in grim hotel quarantine.

“Variants will come and go for years yet so the Government has to find new, less economically damaging measures to deal with each situation.

“Yet again, we are now in a position where Government is knocking consumer confidence with such draconian measures.”

Travel data firm Cirium said 289 UK flights were scheduled to and from South Africa in December, with capacity for 79,000 passengers.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, the UK’s largest independent travel agent group, said: “Yet again, an entire industry is informed of drastic changes to travel restrictions by a late-night tweet from Government, leaving travel agents scrambling to repatriate their customers in these southern African countries and cancel and rebook those who had planned to travel over the festive period.

We simply cannot operate our businesses with this level of uncertainty hanging over us for the foreseeable future

Julia Lo Bue-Said

“It’s important to remember that many of these people who are overseas in these destinations would be visiting friends and family for the first time in over two years – and now they have to make the heart-breaking decision to return home early.

“Not only that, but there is only a very small window for passengers to try and make it home in time to avoid the inhumane hotel quarantine and a hefty bill to go with it.

“Why can’t this be replaced with home self-isolation and appropriate testing instead?”

Ms Bue-Said said the wider knock-on effect for consumer confidence is “deeply concerning for the travel industry”.

She added: “We simply cannot operate our businesses with this level of uncertainty hanging over us for the foreseeable future.”

A spokeswoman for travel trade organisation Abta said the announcement was “devastating” for travel companies that specialise in travel to southern Africa.

She went on: “These businesses have had very little opportunity to generate income for almost two years and now face a further period of being unable to trade – just as the region’s peak season begins.

“The Government must consider stepping in to provide targeted support where precautionary measures such as these close UK travel businesses, as they have done previously for other sectors of the economy.

“It is also vital the decision is kept under careful review and that restrictions are lifted promptly if it becomes clear there is not a risk to the UK vaccination programme.”

Related
kyma.com

COVID-19 restrictions to begin Monday in response to new omicron variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Though the airline industry expects Sunday to be the busiest travel day of the year, fears surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant will soon put a damper on air travel. The U.S. government has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, November 29. The following African...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
U.S. POLITICS
#Africa Travel#Southern Africa#Travel Agents#African#Lesotho#British Airways#Health#The Pc Agency#Cirium
eturbonews.com

33 countries announce new travel bans and restrictions

The degree of border control severity varies from country to country, with some states closing their borders entirely, while others only tightening COVID-19 testing protocols at the border. The newly discovered Omicron strain of the coronavirus has forced many states to urgently close their borders to some or all foreign...
TRAVEL
101 WIXX

Dutch authorities: many passengers on South Africa flights likely have COVID-19

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch health authorities said that, based on initial test results, there were likely dozens of people infected with COVID-19 among some 600 passengers that arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Friday on two flights from South Africa. The passengers have been kept isolated from other travelers at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Netherlands detects 13 cases of new Covid variant from two South Africa flights

Thirteen cases of the new Covid variant omicron have been detected in the Netherlands after some 61 passengers on two flights from South Africa to Amsterdam tested positive for the virus.Authorities at Schipol airport had tested more than 600 passengers from the two flights that had arrived on Friday.The omicron variant was detected in more than a fifth of the cases, which is feared to be extremely contagious compared to other Covid-19 virus variations.While experts do not yet know much about it, the variant has been found to have 32 mutations in its spike protein.Dutch health minister Hugo de Jonge...
WORLD
AFP

Tourists rush to S.Africa airport after travel bans

Anxious-looking travellers thronged Johannesburg international airport and stood in long queues on Friday, desperate to squeeze onto the last flights to countries that had just shut their doors to South Africa. She had travelled to South Africa with her partner to adopt the child and was desperate to get back to their home in Austria.
TRAVEL
The Independent

EasyJet to reveal £1bn losses after Covid travel curbs

EasyJet is set to reveal its losses hit more than £1bn last year as Covid wreaked havoc on the travel industry.The airline group has suffered a turbulent 12 months on the back of fluctuating travel restrictions across Europe which caused the business to cut flight numbers heavily as holidaymakers stayed in the UK.Bosses will be looking to reassure investors on Tuesday that plans to ramp up flights will go ahead as it enters the first restriction-free Christmas period in two years.In a trading update last month the group said pre-tax losses for the 12 months to September are expected...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

Dutch officials believe omicron variant is among dozens of coronavirus cases detected at Amsterdam airport

Two planes carrying some 600 passengers from South Africa landed in the Netherlands with 61 people infected with the coronavirus — including some cases believed to be the new omicron variant — Dutch health authorities said Saturday, after halting flights from several southern African countries over fears of the new omicron variant of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Passengers from South Africa were not tested and ‘got home in normal way’, Sajid Javid admits

Air passengers from South Africa were not tested on arrival on Friday, despite fears they could be carrying the Omicron variant, Sajid Javid has conceded.They travelled on from airports in normal ways – including on public transport – and were only then asked to take Covid tests and to go into isolation if they tested positive, the health secretary said.It means the UK does not know how many arrivals from South Africa were infected – after a staggering 10 per cent of people on one flight into the Netherlands did test positive.Quizzed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr...
WORLD
