ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla (TSLA) Reportedly Investing Over $180 Million To Expand Shanghai Factory

pulse2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is reportedly planning to invest up to 1.2 billion yuan (over $180 million) to expand their production capacity at its Shanghai-based factory. These are the details. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is reportedly planning to invest up...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

Elon Musk Confirms: Tesla Employees Get Health Insurance, Stock, & Are Paid More Than Unionized Auto Workers

In an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin this past week, General Motors CEO Mary Barra shared some interesting alternative facts about Tesla and how much Tesla pays its employees. To be fair, she was asked some tough questions and Tesla isn’t her company. However, her claim that, as per her last look, “this was not the case,” was said in reference to Tesla’s employees making more than GM’s employees. She also insinuated that Tesla’s employees didn’t receive benefits such as health insurance with that answer — though, it’s hard to be completely certain what she was responding to. Elon Musk quickly debunked this in a reply to a tweet by Sawyer Merritt.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Apple’s battery development chief flees

Apple's global battery development chief, Ahn Soonho, has moved to Volkswagen to lead the automaker's development of electric vehicle batteries. The move is further proof that Apple’s car moves are not being taken that seriously within the company. This is the second time in recent months that an Apple executive...
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Biondvax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s third-quarter financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsla#Cars#Tesla Inc Lrb#The Beijing Daily#Reuters#Tesla Shanghai
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.68% higher to $1,144.76 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $98.73 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Mexico-Based ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Company Aplazo Secures $27 Million

Aplazo — the first omnichannel buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform in Mexico — announced recently that it has raised $27 million in a Series A round. These are the details. Aplazo — the first omnichannel buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform in Mexico — announced recently that it has raised $27 million in a Series A round led by Oak HC/FT with participation from existing investors Kaszek and Picus Capital. And the new funding comes just 4 months after the company raised a $5.25 million Seed. The company plans to utilize funds from its Series A round to accelerate growth, including increasing investment in talent across product, engineering, sales and merchant success.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Nuvectis Pharma expected to be sole IPO in U.S. market this week

The U.S. initial public offering market is expected to see just one deal this week, taking a pause after the shortened holiday week. Last week, there was just one IPO and six SPACs, or special purpose acquisition corporations, which raise money and then acquire a business or businesses. This week's deal comes from Nuvectis Pharma, according to Renaissance Capital, a biotech focused on developing precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in the field of oncology. The company is aiming to raise up to $32.2 million to fund clinical trials of its two product candidates. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "NVCT." ThinkEquity is sold underwriter. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.1% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Tesla
pulse2.com

Athene (ATH) And Apollo (APO) To Buy Controlling Stake In Aqua Finance For About $1 Billion

Athene (NYSE: ATH) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) announced today that Athene has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Aqua Finance. These are the details. Athene (NYSE: ATH) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) announced today that Athene has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Aqua Finance, a fast-growing consumer lending platform, from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities at a valuation of about $1 billion. And under the terms of the transaction, Apollo will manage the investment on behalf of Athene. Blackstone would also maintain a minority stake in the company.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) increased by over 1.6% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) increased by over 1.6% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third quarter 2021 Financial Results. These...
STOCKS
insideevs.com

The Tesla 12/9 Conspiracy: TSLA Stock Split?

You know how you keep looking at the clock at the exact same time nearly every day?. Or, you bought a new car... and now they're suddenly everywhere?. It's a thing. Called a Baader–Meinhof phenomenon, or put simply, frequency bias. I'm sure this is the case with our following story...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Tesla eyes new investment in Shanghai plant as its near capacity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to invest up to $188M in its Shanghai plant to upgrade equipment, sources tell Bloomberg. The investment is due to the facility getting close to reaching the limit of its production capacity this year. Tesla stated in its 2020 annual report that the installed annual production capacity...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Tesla to Invest $188M for Shanghai Factory Expansion

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) plans to invest an additional $187.91 million (1.2 billion yuan) to expand its Shanghai factory. According to Reuters, the investment will boost its production capabilities and create jobs for 4,000 workers. Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker closed at $1,116 on November 25. The report cited...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Tesla Set To Spend Over $1 Billion On Texas Factory

Tesla will spend more than $1 billion on its new factory in Austin, Texas and hopes to finish construction before the end of the year. In filings submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), the electric car manufacturer said it is planning to finish construction of the general assembly, paint, casting, stamping, and body shop facilities by December 31. These filings added that these five facilities will have a combined square footage of almost 4.3 million and cost a combined $1.06 billion.
AUSTIN, TX
insideevs.com

Tesla Announces $188M Production Capacity Expansion In Shanghai

Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory will see an expansion of its manufacturing capacity as the US company announced new investment of 1.2 billion yuan ($188 million) into the plant. The facility’s manufacturing area will be increased while including a certain level of environmental protection investment, Tesla disclosed in a new environmental impact...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Elon Musk has now unloaded about $10 billion of Tesla (TSLA) stock

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold more Tesla (TSLA) stock this week, bringing the total he has now unloaded to about $10 billion. More sales are expected to come. Earlier this month, Musk said he would sell 10% of his stake in Tesla if a Twitter poll would agree, which it unsurprisingly did.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Guardforce AI (GFAI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Guardforce AI Co., Limited announcing today that Guardforce Cash Solutions Security (Thailand) Company Limited, the operating subsidiary of Guardforce AI, has been selected to operate a Consolidated Cash Center (CCC) for Hadyai CCC.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy