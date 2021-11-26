Netflix (NFLX) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) increased by over 50% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases – increased by over 50% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to First Wave BioPharma announcing that an independent data monitoring committee (DMC) has recommended that enrollment continue in Part 2 of the ongoing RESERVOIR Phase 2 trial evaluating FW-COV as a treatment for COVID-19-related gastrointestinal (GI) infections. And FW-COV is a proprietary, oral, tablet formulation of micronized niclosamide developed to remove SARS-CoV-2 (SARS2), the virus that causes COVID-19, from the GI tract.

INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO