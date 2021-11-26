ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix (NFLX) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

pulse2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) increased by over 2% pre-market today. There are not any direct news reports from the company so it appears there are external factors...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Pfizer (PFE) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Pfizer and BioNTech being expected to request the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a booster shot for 16- and 17-year olds. The FDA could grant approval as early as next week.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) increased by over 50% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases – increased by over 50% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to First Wave BioPharma announcing that an independent data monitoring committee (DMC) has recommended that enrollment continue in Part 2 of the ongoing RESERVOIR Phase 2 trial evaluating FW-COV as a treatment for COVID-19-related gastrointestinal (GI) infections. And FW-COV is a proprietary, oral, tablet formulation of micronized niclosamide developed to remove SARS-CoV-2 (SARS2), the virus that causes COVID-19, from the GI tract.
INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

Athersys (ATHX) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ATHX) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ATHX) increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Athersys announced that a manuscript reporting data from the Company’s MUST-ARDS clinical trial have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Intensive Care Medicine.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflx#Netflix Stock#Stock Price#Netflix Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Cnn
pulse2.com

Mereo BioPharma (MREO) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ: MREO) increased by over 1.5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ: MREO) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases – increased by over 1.5% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Mereo BioPharma reporting promising interim efficacy, safety, and biomarker data on patients from ACTIVATE, a Phase 1b/2 study of its anti-TIGIT antibody, etigilimab, in combination with nivolumab in select recurrent advanced / metastatic solid tumors.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Biondvax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s third-quarter financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

Erytech Pharma (ERYP) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP) increased by over 40% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells – increased by over 40% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to ERYTECH Pharma announcing the granting of US patent 11,141,468, covering methods of treating solid tumors by administering methioninase and asparaginase.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock: $20 Price Target From BofA

The shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) have received a $20 price target from BofA. These are the details. The shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) have received a $20 price target from BofA. BofA analyst Ronald Epstein initiated coverage of Rocket Lab with a “Buy” rating.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pulse2.com

GBS (GBS) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of GBS Inc (NASDAQ: GBS) increased by over 19% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of GBS Inc (NASDAQ: GBS) – a life sciences company developing non-invasive real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care – increased by over 19% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to GBS announcing it will commence preparation for clinical trials of its rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antibody test following the recent successful completion of a clinical validation study.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Avis Budget (CAR) Stock: $170 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) have received a price target of $170 from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) have received a price target of $170 from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley Billy Kovanis is maintaining an “Underweight” rating on the company shares.
TRAVEL
pulse2.com

Moderna (MRNA) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell by over 1.6% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell by over 1.6% today. Investors are responding negatively to Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel saying that there will be a sharp decline in the effectiveness of the current COVID-19 vaccines against the new Omicron variant.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

DocGo (DCGO) Stock: $22 Price Target From Northland

The shares of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) have received a price target of $22 from Northland. These are the details. The shares of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) have received a price target of $22 from Northland. And Northland analyst Michael Latimore raised the price target from $16 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Stock: $200 Price Target From H.C. Wainwright

The shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have received a price target of $200 from H.C. Wainwright. These are the details. The shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have received a price target of $200 from H.C. Wainwright. And H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio increased the price target from $135 while reiterating a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

iSpecimen (ISPC) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 7% pre-market today. There are no company-specific reports driving up the stock price so it appears there are external factors at play.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

SCworx (WORX) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of SCworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) increased by over 35% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SCworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) increased by over 35% pre-market today. There are no direct news reports from the company so it appears there are external factors at play.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Xpeng (XPEV) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) increased by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) increased by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s delivery results for November 2021. Xpeng said it reached their...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

iBio (IBIO) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of iBio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO) increased by 29.15% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of iBio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO) – a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable FastPharming Manufacturing System – increased by 29.15% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to iBio announcing an update for its lead COVID-19 vaccine program IBIO-202 in light of the emergence of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of SARS-CoV-2.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.47% to $338.03 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $46.30 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Li Auto (LI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI) increased by over 6% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI) increased by over 6% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s November 2021 delivery update. The company announced it...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy