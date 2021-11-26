ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Honduras’s Election Lead to Mass Migration?

By Jared Olson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, Hondurans go to the polls to elect the president of a country that has come to be recognized as a “narco-dictatorship.” Nasry Asfura, the right-wing mayor of the capital of Tegucigalpa and close associate of current President...

Axios

Honduras elects first female president

Former Honduras first lady Xiomara Castro is set to become the country's first female president, after the ruling party conceded defeat in the country's elections on Tuesday night, per AP. Why it matters: The democratic socialist and her Libre Party have broken a 12-year run for the conservative National Party,...
AFP

Honduras ruling party accepts election defeat by Xiomara Castro

Honduras's leftist presidential candidate Xiomara Castro was headed for election victory Tuesday -- making history as the first woman to govern the Central American nation -- with her rival from the ruling rightwing National Party conceding defeat. With just over 52 percent of votes counted, former first lady Castro led with 53.49 percent compared with 33.98 percent for her nearest challenger, the conservative Nasry Asfura. While Hondurans were nervously awaiting the final election results, Asfura said he met with the LIBRE party candidate and her family to concede and congratulate her. "I wish that God may enlighten and guide her so that her administration does the best" for Honduras, Asfura said in a video released by the National Party (PN).
wearebreakingnews.com

Elections In Honduras: Why Xiomara Castro Leads The Count And What Is At Stake

The distance had to be overwhelming to avoid a crisis. In a country without a second electoral round, with distrust in its electoral institutions and with the open wound of the 2009 coup, the difference in votes between the left-wing candidate, Xiomara Castro, and the government’s candidate, the conservative Nasry Asfura, it had to be clear to avoid a dangerous fight for the votes. And so it has happened, according to the latest poll data.
investing.com

Opposition leftist races to big lead in Honduras election vote count

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro raced to an early lead in the Honduran presidential election on Sunday, partial election results showed, putting her in pole position to become the first female leader https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/sundays-election-xiomara-castro-could-end-two-party-rule-honduras-2021-11-25 of the Central American country. With over 27% of the vote counted, Castro, the wife...
International Business Times

Opposition Candidate Takes Big Lead In Honduras Presidential Election

Left-wing opposition candidate Xiomara Castro took a commanding lead over the ruling party's Nasry Asfura in Honduras' presidential election on Sunday, preliminary results showed. With 16 percent of votes counted, former first lady Castro had taken almost 53.5 percent with the National Party's Asfura a distant second out of 13...
AFP

Honduras braces for trouble in presidential election

Honduras is bracing itself for potential violence as more than five million people vote on Sunday to replace President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial figure accused of drug trafficking in the United States. "People won't vote for Xiomara (Castro), they will vote against Juan Orlando Hernandez and what he represents," said Pineda.
AFP

Corruption, drugs, instability mar Honduras election

Hondurans head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president in a country wracked by corruption and beset by powerful drug-trafficking gangs that have even infiltrated the top ranks of government. Many young people have given up hope of a better future and think only of migrating to the United States. Since the coup d'etat that deposed Manuel Zelaya in 2009, the country has been run by the right-wing National Party of outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, accused in the US of involvement in drug trafficking. Zelaya's wife and former first lady Xiomara Castro, of the leftist LIBRE party, leads in several opinion polls. But many fear the ruling party, represented by Tegucigalpa mayor Nasry Asfura, will not readily give up power.
US News and World Report

Senior U.S. Official to Visit Honduras to Back Fair Elections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official will visit Honduras next week to underline that United States wants the Central American country to hold a "free and fair" presidential election on Nov. 28, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday. The last presidential election in 2017 was marred by a...
