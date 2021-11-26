The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series ‘The Idol’ adds Troye Sivan, Tunde Adebimpe and more to cast

The couple that stares dead-eyed together, stays together. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images. Update, November 22 at 7:20 p.m.: Get ready to worship. HBO has ordered The Idol to series and given us the names of some potential cult members. As a refresher, The Idol is a show about the music industry that The Weeknd co-created with his producing partner Reza Fahim and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson. The Weeknd will star alongside Lily-Rose Depp in six episodes that follow a self-help guru/“modern-day cult leader” who develops a “complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.” Per Deadline, Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Steve Zissis (Togetherness), and Troye Sivan (Boy Erased) will also be appearing as series regulars. Joining them in recurring roles are Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Saved By The Bell), Melanie Liburd (This Is Us), Anne Heche (Six Days Seven Nights), Nico Hiraga (Moxie), and Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Amy Seimetz (Atlanta, The Girlfriend Experience) is set to direct all six episodes, which will be shot in and around Los Angeles. There’s been no word on a release date yet, but we’ll be waiting to see if The Idol develops a cult following of its own.

