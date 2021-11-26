ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series ‘The Idol’ adds Troye Sivan, Tunde Adebimpe and more to cast

By Staff
coast1045.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO has officially picked up the Weeknd’s new series The Idol, co-written and co-created with ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson and the Weeknd’s production partner Reza Fahim,. The Idol will star the Weeknd,...

enstarz.com

HBO is Working for The Weeknd! Grammy Award Winner's New HBO Drama 'The Idol' Gets Series Order!

HBO is officially working for The Weeknd! Or, at the very least, The Weeknd's new HBO show has an official series order. The new drama series The Idol, the newest highly anticipated show, was co-created and is set to star the Grammy Award-winning talent. Abel Tesfaye, the star's real name, has been working to create the series alongside Reza Fahim, his producing partner, and Sam Levinson, the creator of the hit show Euphoria.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Suzanna Son Joins The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp In ‘The Idol’ As HBO Hands Music Industry Drama Series Order

The Idol is going to series. The music industry drama, co-created by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, has been handed an HBO series order and has rounded out its cast including Red Rocket rising star Suzanna Son. Amy Seimetz, who has directed episodes of Atlanta and The Girlfriend Experience, will direct all six episodes. The series, which will be filmed in and around Los Angeles, sees pop star Tesfaye, known for hits including “Blinding Lights,” starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, as revealed by Deadline in September, as well as co-writing and exec producing. It is set against the backdrop of the...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

The Weeknd to star in HBO’s ‘The Idol’

HBO has ordered the drama series The Idol, co-created by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Sam Levinson (HBO’s Euphoria) and Reza Fahim. The series will be filmed in and around Los Angeles. Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience, Atlanta, She Dies Tomorrow, Sun Don’t Shine) is set to direct all six episodes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Collins, Troye Sivan, Maisie Williams and Jackson Wang Star in Cartier’s “Love Is All”

Roger Glover and Ronnie James Dio’s 1974 pop-rock classic “Love Is All” has inspired a new high-energy short from Cartier starring a dozen boldfaced names. Ella Balinska, Mariacarla Boscono, Monica Bellucci, Khatia Buniatishvili, Lily Collins, Golshifteh Farahani, Mélanie Laurent, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, Annabelle Wallis, Jackson Wang and Maisie Williams team up to dance, lip sync and add style to the one-minute, 45-second short that debuted today. Per the luxury jeweler, the musical offering is “an ode to love” that is meant to represent the vision of a Maison that celebrates universal and timeless love and aims to share it in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

The Weeknd Scores Greatest Billboard Hit Of All Time As HBO Picks Up His 'Idol' Series

The Weeknd has finally done it. His smash hit “Blinding Lights” off his fourth studio album, After Hours, is officially the number one song on Billboard‘s Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 Chart. The announcement was made via Billboard on Tuesday (November 23). “Blinding Lights” entered the Billboard Hot...
NFL
seattlepi.com

Olivier Assayas’ ‘Irma Vep’ HBO Series Adds Eight New Cast Members

Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, Hippolyte Girardot, Alex Descas, Nora Hamzawi and Antoine Reinartz have joined the series. “Irma Vep” stars Vikander as Mira, an American movie star who travels to France to star in French filmmaker René Vidal’s remake of “Les Vampires.” As tensions mount around the production, Mira begins to have difficulty distinguishing between her own identity and the character she plays in the film.
TV SERIES
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

The Weeknd Set To Co-Write, Produce & Star In New HBO Series ‘The Idol’

The term Renaissance Man gets thrown around a lot in the entertainment industry, but pop phenom The Weeknd definitely has the talent it takes to truly fit the criteria. The “Blinging Lights” crooner is now expanding on his acting chops teased in Adam Sandler’s 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems by taking on a major role in an upcoming HBO series — major as in star, co-writer and executive producer of the project.
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Every song from Troye Sivan’s 'Blue Neighborhood' album, ranked

Troye Sivan is an Australian native who’s known for beginning his career on Australian music shows, as well as Youtube, as a singer-songwriter and actor. Despite being widely known by international fans as a Youtuber, Sivan eventually slipped more into the music scene in 2013 after being signed by EMI Australia. His first EP, TRXYE, gained notable traction back in 2014, and his second EP, WILD, followed soon after in 2015.
MUSIC
Vulture

HBO’s The Idol﻿ Casts a Cult for The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

The couple that stares dead-eyed together, stays together. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images. Update, November 22 at 7:20 p.m.: Get ready to worship. HBO has ordered The Idol to series and given us the names of some potential cult members. As a refresher, The Idol is a show about the music industry that The Weeknd co-created with his producing partner Reza Fahim and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson. The Weeknd will star alongside Lily-Rose Depp in six episodes that follow a self-help guru/“modern-day cult leader” who develops a “complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.” Per Deadline, Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Steve Zissis (Togetherness), and Troye Sivan (Boy Erased) will also be appearing as series regulars. Joining them in recurring roles are Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Saved By The Bell), Melanie Liburd (This Is Us), Anne Heche (Six Days Seven Nights), Nico Hiraga (Moxie), and Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Amy Seimetz (Atlanta, The Girlfriend Experience) is set to direct all six episodes, which will be shot in and around Los Angeles. There’s been no word on a release date yet, but we’ll be waiting to see if The Idol develops a cult following of its own.
MUSIC
showbizjunkies.com

The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ Series Moving Forward at HBO

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson’s The Idol has been given a series order by HBO. The Weeknd is set to star in the drama along with Lily-Rose Depp (The King), with Amy Seimetz (Atlanta, The Girlfriend Experience) on board to direct the six-episode season. “When the...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Idol - Cult Drama Starring The Weeknd Ordered to Series by HBO; Troye Sivan, Anne Heche and more join cast

HBO has ordered the drama series THE IDOL, co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO’s “Euphoria”), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The series will be filmed in and around Los Angeles. Amy Seimetz (“The Girlfriend Experience,” “Atlanta,” “She Dies Tomorrow,” “Sun Don’t Shine”) is set to direct all six episodes...
TV & VIDEOS
editorials24.com

The Weeknd Drama ‘The Idol’ From ‘Euphoria’ Creator Ordered at HBO

The Weeknd-led drama “The Idol” from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson has been ordered to series at HBO, the pay-TV channel said Monday. Created by The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), Levinson and Reza Fahim and starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, “The Idol” is “set against the backdrop of the music industry” and “centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.”
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Alicia Vikander-Led HBO Series 'Irma Vep' Announces Even More Cast

The new HBO series by Emmy nominee Olivier Assayas has announced eight new cast members. Irma Vep is a thriller that follows a disillusioned actress who goes to France to star in a remake of the French film Les Vampires. However, she starts losing herself during filming as the similarities between her character and herself start to intertwine and baffle her.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Issa Rae Unveils Next ‘Insecure’ Soundtrack, With Saweetie, Thundercat and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Issa Rae has unveiled the soundtrack for the next soundtrack to her Peabody-award-winning HBO series “Insecure,” which features new songs from Saweetie — “Get It Girl,” which dropped earlier this month — Nnena, Thundercat, B.K. Habermehl, TeaMarrr and Amindi, among many others. The full tracklist appears below. “Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 5” will arrive on Rae’s Atlantic-distributed label, Raedio, on Dec. 3. On December 5th, Los Angeles-based Insecure fans will have the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt at select locations from all of the seasons of Insecure. Each location will feature interactive audio, photo and visual...
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds Delroy Lindo to Cast

Delroy Lindo is joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Blade,” starring Mahershala Ali as the titular human-vampire hybrid. Lindo, who most recently appeared in the Netflix Western “The Harder They Fall,” is the first actor to join the cast since Ali broke the news of the “Blade” reboot at the end of Marvel Studios’ 2019 panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
MOVIES

