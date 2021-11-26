Business in Hampton makes it easier to exchange letters with Santa

Santa Claus has helpers everywhere, even at a business center in Hampton.

Pac N Mail Plus at 110 Coliseum Xing has added a red “Santa mail” box outside the store, joining in the nearly 150-year-old tradition of mailing letters to Santa.

Hampton Roads children can bring letters from home or can head inside to write their notes. The business center has a station with wishlist letter templates, envelopes addressed to Santa and crayons to decorate the envelope or draw a picture.

Any child who uses the box to mail their letter to Santa — and includes their return address — will receive a cookie-scented letter in response.

“Getting a letter back from Santa really just reinforces everything that is Christmas — magic, happiness,” said Karen Varner, store manager.

“We just want to help bring back the magic that a lot of kids didn’t get to experience last year because they couldn’t see Santa because of the pandemic.”

She remembers when her children were younger and received a letter from Santa — they were “just ecstatic.” She said she’s excited to play a part in sharing that joy with others this holiday season.

The Santa mail dropbox is available during Pac N Mail Plus business hours — 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The tradition of mailing letters and wishlists to Santa began to gain popularity around 1874, according to a 2015 Time report . Cartoonist Thomas Nast created an illustration for Harper’s Weekly in 1879 that was the first known image of someone using the U.S. mail system to write to Santa Claus.

The earliest versions of letters were actually sent from St. Nicholas rather than to him, according to a Smithsonian report. The letters, which were often placed by the fireplace or in a stocking, were used to encourage children to behave.

Part of the tradition of sending the letters may be attributed to the overall shift in feelings about mail. During the Civil War, Americans began to see mail as something to be excited about rather than a chore, according to the Smithsonian. The cost of postage decreased in the mid-1860s, and more parents were willing to pay the cost of postage to send letters to Santa.

The Smithsonian said the tradition of using the post office to contact Santa was largely an American phenomenon — Scottish children would shout their wishes up the chimney, while others would burn letters in the fireplace in hopes the smoke would carry their wishes to Santa. Other European children didn’t write letters at all, instead opting to just leave stockings or shoes out to be filled with gifts.

