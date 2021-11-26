ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mr. CFB Pick Six: Week 13

By Tony Barnhart
TMGSports
TMGSports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inLBj_0d7JRQZk00

With a win over Auburn on Saturday and another win over Georgia in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4, Alabama coach Nick Saban will make his seventh trip to the College Football Playoff. Photo by Butch Dill/USA Today,

Well, we bounced back a little last week with a smooth record of 4-2.

We took Arkansas and the 20 ½ points to beat Alabama. The Tide only won by seven, 42-35.

We took Missouri and the 8 ½ to beat Florida and the Tigers won straight up 24-23.

We took South Carolina and 7 ½ points to beat Auburn and the Gamecocks won straight up, 21-17.

And we picked Clemson to win at home against Wake Forest and cover the 4 ½. The Tigers won easily 48-27.

But we had a couple of bad misses. Ole Miss won by only 14 over Vanderbilt (31-17 and the line was 36 ½). I missed badly taking Michigan State and 19 ½ against Ohio State. The Buckeyes won 56-7.

So after 12 weeks we are 34-38 against the spread. I would love to get to .500 by the end of the regular season in two weeks.

Let’s see if we can make that happen.

The game: Missouri at Arkansas (-16 ½), Friday, 3:30 p.m., CBS.

The winner: Arkansas.

The score: Arkansas 45, Missouri 24.

The skinny: Arkansas is coming off an impressive performance in a loss, 42-35 to No. 3 Alabama. The Razorbacks (7-4) have a chance to win their eighth game of the season under second-year coach Sam Pittman. The Hogs have the better defense and will win and cover the 16 ½.

The game: Georgia (minus -34 ½) at Georgia Tech, Noon ABC.

The winner: Georgia

The score: Georgia 42, Georgia Tech 7.

The skinny: It was tempting to take Georgia Tech and the points because the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs play No. 3 Alabama next week in the SEC championship game. But Kirby Smart’s team has a knack for taking care of the business at hand and Georgia Tech lost 55-0 to Notre Dame last week. Dawgs cover the 34 ½.

The game: Florida State at Florida (-2 ½), Noon, ESPN.

The winner: Florida

The score: Florida 28, Florida State 24

The skinny: Florida Coach Dan Mullen was fired on Sunday and will not be on the field for Senior Day at The Swamp. This could go one of two ways. Either the pressure is off for the Gators and they play all out. Or they don’t care. I’m betting the Gators care and play hard against the state rival.

The game: Alabama (-21 1/2) at Auburn, 3:30 p.m., CBS.

The winner: Alabama.

The score: Alabama 45, Auburn 21.

The skinny: Earlier this season Auburn beat Arkansas and Ole Miss back-to-back to go 6-2. At that time I thought the Alabama-Auburn game might be something special. But now the Tigers (6-5) have lost three straight and are without their starting quarterback in Bo Nix. This one won’t be close. Why? Alabama Coach NIck Saban was annoyed earlier this week because some fans have been complaining that Alabama has not won impressivel enough. When Saban gets annoyed that is usually not good news for Alabama's next appointment.

The game: Texas A&M at LSU (plus 7 ½), 7 p.m., ESPN.

The winner: LSU.

The score: LSU 28, Texas A&M 27.

The skinny: This is just a hunch. It has been a rocky year for the players at LSU, who will want to send head coach Ed Orgeron out with a win in his final game. Texas A&M has the better team but let’s just say we’re going to see some Tiger Stadium magic.

The game: Clemson at South Carolina (plus 14 ½), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network.

The winner: South Carolina.

The score: Clemson 24, South Carolina 13.

The skinny: South Carolina (6-5) is on a roll with home wins over Florida (40-17) and Auburn (21-17) this month. The Gamecocks are going bowling in Shane Beamer’s first season and a win over the state rival would be the perfect finish. I think Clemson (8-3) is too talented to lose this game, but the Tigers won’t cover 14 ½ against the pesky Gamecocks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Sam Pittman
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Three more Sooners have entered transfer portal

The fallout continues in the wake of Lincoln Riley leaving the Oklahoma football program to become head coach of the USC Trojans. Riley insists that OU’s impending move to the much stronger SEC Conference had no impact on his decision to leave Oklahoma, that the opportunity and timing were right and it was a chance to open a new chapter in his life and for his family.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Cfb#American Football#Sec#Butch Dill Usa#Tigers#Auburn#Wake Forest#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Cbs#Georgia Tech 7#Notre Dame
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Five Candidates to Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is looking for a new head football coach after Brian Kelly shocked the sports world by bolting to take the LSU job. Coaching the Fighting Irish is a marquee job and Notre Dame should have no trouble finding an excellent replacement. What follows are five candidates to replace Kelly as the school's head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
168
Followers
250
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy