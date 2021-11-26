We Buy Black: Marketplace for Black Owned Businesses #BuyBlackFriday #BlackOwnedFriday

John Bailey, Founder and CEO of Allan Bailey Group, the largest African American owned and operated corporate real estate advisory firm in Texas, and Avery Johnson, former NBA champion and NBA Head Coach of the Year partnered to form Allan Bailey Johnson Group, LLC (ABJ) — Corporate Real Estate Solutions; committed to providing a complete outsourced commercial real estate solutions team. Their services include facilitating leasing transactions between tenants and landlords, research and site selection, lease administration, investment strategy, transaction management, and more with a diverse team of professionals. Located at 2501 N Harwood St., Suite 2410 Dallas, TX 75201, check them out at www.allanbaileyjohnson.com or 469-718-7985.
