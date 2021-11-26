ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Buy Black: Marketplace for Black Owned Businesses #BuyBlackFriday #BlackOwnedFriday

By Jessie Mae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Social Cure: Currently in America, Black people have the highest rates for poverty, homelessness, joblessness, crime, and imprisonment. All of these metrics can be linked back to economic dependency and...

Chris Kelley
2d ago

I mean that’s fine with me black people should segregate from everyone. Only problem is they want to date every other race on the planet except black women.

Tom Burger
1d ago

sounds spooky boy lets start supporting white people and what they own oh that might be racist if we only talk white people but its ok if they be black

hermoney.com

6 Black-Owned Businesses That Are Saving The Planet (And Making Awesome Gifts)

These Black-owned eco-friendly businesses will help you be good to the planet and to the people on your holiday shopping list. Make your gift-giving even more meaningful this year by using your holiday dollars to support Black-owned businesses that are striving to create a better world for all. Here’s just a handful of sustainable Black-owned businesses offering unique gifts for the loved ones on your shopping list. You’ll find one-of-a-kind jewelry, bold home décor, all-natural bath and body products and more.
SOCIETY
pymnts

With Pop-Ups and Digital Tech, Restaurants Follow in Retail’s Footsteps

From quick-service to fine dining, restaurants are turning to retail to get a sense of how to engage with consumers’ quick-changing habits and expectations. Take, for instance, the pop-up. The New York Times recently reported on the creation of ADMO, a 100-day pop-up restaurant spearheaded by Alain Ducasse, Albert Adrià and Romain Meder, advertising views of the Eiffel Tower. The high-profile, fine-dining pop-up has the opportunity to leverage the sense of exclusivity and scarcity created by the limited timeframe to drive sales, capitalizing on consumers’ fear of missing out.
RETAIL
#Black People#Homelessness#Webuyblack Com#Business Development
alreporter.com

Birmingham launches initiative to support Black-owned businesses

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Monday alongside representatives from Mastercard and Urban Impact the creation of the #BuyBlackBham partnership, an initiative to support local Black-owned businesses in Birmingham during the holiday season. The mayor’s office said the initiative will serve as “a catalyst in how the community uplifts and supports...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
texasmetronews.com

Buy Black Business: Allan Bailey Johnson Group LLC.

John Bailey, Founder and CEO of Allan Bailey Group, the largest African American owned and operated corporate real estate advisory firm in Texas, and Avery Johnson, former NBA champion and NBA Head Coach of the Year partnered to form Allan Bailey Johnson Group, LLC (ABJ) — Corporate Real Estate Solutions; committed to providing a complete outsourced commercial real estate solutions team. Their services include facilitating leasing transactions between tenants and landlords, research and site selection, lease administration, investment strategy, transaction management, and more with a diverse team of professionals. Located at 2501 N Harwood St., Suite 2410 Dallas, TX 75201, check them out at www.allanbaileyjohnson.com or 469-718-7985.
NBA
Inman.com

Altisource tech will power investor marketplace SFRhub.com

Alliance could help investors acquire and liquidate individual single-family rental properties, or entire portfolios, more efficiently. It could soon get easier for investors in single-family rental homes to acquire and liquidate individual properties or entire portfolios more efficiently using a one-stop online marketplace Altisource is creating with SFRhub.com. Since its...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

Business Support Assistant - Niche Tech Co!

Our client is offers a range of solutions to improve the quality of people’s digital experience in high density environment (stadiums, shopping malls and hotels)through innovative infrastructure and tech system deployment. Based in niche, stylish studios in the Vauxhall part of London this is a fantastic opportunity for a 2nd...
SMALL BUSINESS
WRAL News

Gift Guide: Black-owned businesses in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The holidays are here if you are anything like me then you have been thinking about what gifts you are going to purchase this holiday season. You will probably be hit with some many different ads from large retailers like Amazon and while this is okay, I wanted to share a few businesses in downtown Raleigh that you can shop at for the holiday season. Most places you can purchase a gift card from while others you may want to walk around and see what you can find. Either way these businesses have a little bit of something for everyone:
RALEIGH, NC
texasmetronews.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight

President and Chief Executive Officer Terrence D. Curtis Sr. started the trucking company in 2014. Curtis & Cartwright Transport Services. LLC., a certified MBE transportation company with operations focusing on dirt and flatbed hauling services is located in Arlington, TX. Curtis & Cartwright Transport Services. LLC has worked with various construction companies and general contractors to complete deliveries of various building materials, including: sand and gravel. Also a licensed Class A barber who built a successful barber business and later became an instructor, Mr. Curtis is committed to doing the job and doing it right! Give him a call at 720-476-0268.
ARLINGTON, TX
KSN.com

Local organization centers Black women owned businesses for Small Business Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Small Business Saturday comes the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and the goal is to encourage customers to shop local. Right here in Wichita, 20 minority entrepreneurs set up shop today at The Center in northeast Wichita to sell their products. Event organizers wanted to bring several vendors right to the consumers’ doorstep.
WICHITA, KS
smallbiztrends.com

In the News: Grants Between $1k and $10K Available For Small Businesses

Although the days of large PPP loans and forgiveness are over, for now, there are small business grants across the country taking place year-round. The latest business grant news reveals offers from Dove Chocolate for women entrepreneurs as well as a Los Angeles Job Creators Quest Grant, South Dakota FAST Launch Grants, Avon Lake Small Business COVID-19, and others.
SMALL BUSINESS

