MPD identifies man shot and killed at Frayser gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified a man who was shot and killed at a Valero gas station earlier this week.

Police responded to the gas station at 2699 N. Watkins just after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Officers found three victims nearby on Vayu Drive.

One man, now identified as Derrion Childs, 21, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries, police said.

A woman was listed in non-critical condition, and a second man was not injured.

No suspect information has been released.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

