8:13 a.m. – Police were called to the parking lot at Thorpe’s Wine & Spirits along with EGFD because of a delivery truck on fire. The driver explained he’d come from the warehouse of liquor distributor Johnson Brothers in North Kingstown. He said he saw white smoke coming from the engine when he pulled into the Thorpe’s parking lot and immediately turned the truck off. The smoke turned dark and suddenly there were flames so he called 911. Several members of the Teamsters union showed up and yelled, “Scab! Scab delivery!” (There have been ongoing protests.) EGFD put out the fire; the contents were transferred to another truck but the driver’s wallet and two cell phones left inside the cab of the truck were destroyed.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO