Kids in Tech empowers kids with the technical skills they need for the career paths of the future – Kids in Tech was founded in 2016 in Lowell, Massachusetts to prepare disadvantaged kids with interactive, free after school programs in computers and technology. By 2024, 80% of the top 10 most in-demand STEM jobs in the Greater Lowell area will be in technology – and, these are the some of the top most desired skills for many growing industries across the country. In the past three years, Kids in Tech has offered programs at four different sites serving low-income kids in the Lowell area.

LOWELL, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO