SUBMIT PHOTOS: Share your Thanksgiving pics with us!

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital, authorities said. Eight other people were wounded, some critically, including a 14-year-old girl who was...
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will take up the most direct challenge to Roe v. Wade in nearly three decades when it hears oral arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi abortion law. The showdown, which centers on whether the Constitution provides a right to seek an abortion, focuses on a 2018...
An advisory group for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has voted to recommend Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill for infected adults at high risk for severe coronavirus illness, hospitalization or death. The panel narrowly endorsed Merck’s five-day oral treatment in a 13-10 vote on Tuesday. The advisers recommended the FDA...
A defense attorney for Kim Potter says the former Brooklyn Center police officer will testify in her manslaughter trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. While questioning a prospective juror, defense attorney Paul Engh said Potter will take the stand, CBS Minnesota reports. The development came as lawyers and a...
NEW YORK (AP) — There’s family, and your job as a journalist. Chris Cuomo’s willingness to put the latter at risk in service to his brother has led to his suspension by CNN. The network took him off the air Tuesday, saying that material released by New York’s attorney general...
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees that would preclude any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near Russia’s borders. Putin’s statement came amid Ukrainian and Western worries about an alleged plan by Moscow to invade Ukraine. Russian diplomats countered them...
(CNN) — Top US government officials are considering requiring everyone who enters the country to be tested for Covid-19 the day before their flight and having all travelers -- including US citizens and permanent residents -- be tested again after returning home, regardless of vaccination status, sources familiar with the discussions have told CNN.
