While Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel are a key part of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast's onscreen chemistry, they have never actually been on the set of the films. That's according to filmmaker James Gunn, who replied to a fan's comment on Instagram with the surprising revelation. Cooper and Diesel provide the voice work for Rocket Raccoon and Groot, respectively, and of course, the two do their work in a voice acting booth, rather than on-set, where their characters have other actors standing in for them just to get blocking and eyelines right.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO