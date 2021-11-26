ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

A wave of countries is banning and restricting travel from southern Africa over a new virus variant

By Thomas Colson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36E3W4_0d7JQkFB00
  • Countries in Europe and Asia raced to tighten border controls over a new coronavirus variant.
  • B.1.1.529 is spreading rapidly in South Africa and may be harder to contain than prior variants.
  • Germany, France, Italy, the UK, India, Japan, and Israel were among those to make changes.

Countries across Europe and Asia tightened border controls after scientists warned of a new coronavirus variant found mostly in South Africa.

The new variant, B.1.1.529, appears to have spread rapidly in South Africa. Some cases have been found in nearby Botswana, while Hong Kong and Belgium both identified cases in recent air passengers.

The traits of the new variants remain unclear. But Britain's health minister Sajid Javid warned Thursday that the new strain may be more transmissible than the Delta variant which is currently dominant.

Vaccines may also prove less effective against the latest variant, Javid said. Here are the latest bans and restrictions:

  • The UK suspended flights to six African countries including South Africa and added them to its "red" list.
  • Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Austria introduced travel restrictions to and from southern Africa, Politico reported.
  • European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday the EU planned to introduce a bloc-wide ban on air travel from South Africa and neighboring countries, Reuters reported.
  • India told individual states to screen and test travellers from South Africa and other "at risk" countries, Reuters reported.
  • Israel's health ministry announced a ban on travel from almost all African countries.
  • Japan also tightened border controls.

Africa's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it "strongly discourages" the imposition of travel bans on people from countries that have reported the variant in a statement Friday.

The World Health Organization has an emergency meeting Friday afternoon in Geneva to discuss the new variant, NBC News reported.

As of Friday, the Africa CDC said the B.1.1.529 had been detected in 77 samples from South Africa, 4 from Botswana, and 1 from Hong Kong.

Belgium's health minister on Friday announced one case had been found there in a recent traveller. It was the first found in Europe.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US chief medical advisor, said Friday morning that there was no sign of the variant so far in the US.

"This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is underway to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility," said Dr. Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, on Thursday.

Comments / 1

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Sajid Javid
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African medical association says Omicron variant causes 'mild disease'

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus results in mild disease, without prominent syndromes, Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, told Sputnik on Saturday. The World Health Organization (WHO) identified on Friday the new South African strain as one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Africa#European Union#African#Politico#Eu#Reuters#Cdc#Nbc News
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
India
Place
Africa
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

There’s a New Definition for Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

With vaccinations for the SARS-CoV-2 virus being imposed across the world, more or less officially, it may not be enough anymore to receive just two jabs to be considered fully vaccinated. According to a new article from CNN, the definition of fully vaccinated for COVID is changing to three doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

310K+
Followers
21K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy