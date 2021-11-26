New show to depict 2001 anthrax attacks in Florida, New York, Washington

One of the scarier, yet, often forgotten events of the immediate post-9/11 world in South Florida will be depicted in an upcoming National Geographic series produced, in part, by film legend Ridley Scott.

“The Hot Zone: Anthrax” follows Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn as FBI special agents investigating the anthrax attacks that occurred just weeks after 9/11. The show is set to be available for streaming on Hulu, starting Sunday, Nov. 28.

In those weeks, a series of letters and packages containing the deadly substance were mailed to various locations in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boca Raton. Robert Stevens, of Lantana, was killed when one of those letters was mailed to his Boca Raton office.

Stevens was one of five victims from those attacks. A yearslong investigation by the FBI was completed in 2008 and concluded the letters were mailed by U.S. Army biological scientist Bruce Ivins, who died of a drug overdose in 2008.

According to Kelly Souders, executive producer and showrunner for the show, the upcoming season of the show begins in Boca Raton, because that’s where the first letter was received.

Stevens, 63, a photo editor with the tabloid The Sun, worked in the American Media Inc. building in Boca Raton. He was the first person to fall ill from inhaling anthrax in the weeks after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He handled a letter at work containing anthrax spores, came down with flu-like symptoms and died Oct. 5, 2001.

“At the time, nobody knew what it was and they had to figure out whether it was natural or had been done on purpose, so really the first episode takes place in Florida, popping back to FBI headquarters in D.C., but it’s really the beginning of the story because it was the beginning of the attack,” Souders said in an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The show was filmed almost entirely in Toronto due to COVID restrictions. That served as a substitute for New York and Washington, D.C., while the Florida scenes were shot in Los Angeles, with the occasional help of visual effects.

But aside from the filming locations, producers said they took almost no creative liberties, with a team of researchers and writers relying on FBI documents, books, news articles and other research.

“For the most part, the events are all real,” Souders said. “We had to condense time, obviously. In six hours, we had to cover about seven years’ worth of material, so that’s the biggest challenge of all of it.”

“I would say the liberties are really in the arena of what faces are taking us through the journey,” said Brian Peterson, another one of the show’s executive producers and showrunners. “There were dozens, if not hundreds, of agents working on this over the years the investigation went on, so we really need a couple faces to represent different points of view.”

This will be the show’s second season. The first season aired in 2019 and depicted an Ebola outbreak in the 1980s.

Thomas Morris Jr., Joseph Curseen, Kathy Nguyen and Ottilie Lundgren also were killed by letters containing anthrax in late 2001.

Sen. Tom Daschle, D-South Dakota, and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, also were mailed anthrax but they were not harmed. Seventeen other people who came in contact with letters got sick but later recovered.

