ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

UVM union says contact tracing for faculty is insufficient, files grievance

By Jack Lyons
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago

The union that represents faculty members at the University of Vermont has filed a grievance with the school, saying that administrators failed to alert instructors when students who had interacted with them tested positive for Covid-19.

United Academics, which is affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers, filed the grievance Nov. 18. By negotiating with university officials, the union hopes to institute a contact-tracing procedure that would notify faculty members when students around them test positive for Covid-19.

The grievance asserted that the alleged lack of contact tracing violates a section of the contract between faculty and administrators that guarantees safe and healthy conditions of work.

United Academics cited four instances when an instructor did not receive warning that a student they worked with one-on-one had been diagnosed with Covid-19, as well as other instances when professors were not notified by administrators of multiple students in their class testing positive.

“Instructors are becoming aware of close-contact exposure only when they are told directly by students in their classes who tested positive,” the grievance read.

According to university policy , students are not alerted to a possible Covid-19 exposure if one of their classmates tests positive. Administrators say they enacted this policy because there was no evidence of classroom transmission during the 2020-21 academic year.

But the union has rejected that reasoning, pointing out that classes last year were socially distanced, whereas this year they are not.

In a statement, the university said its Covid-19 policies meet or exceed the guidance of state and federal health agencies.

“We take compliance and the health and safety of our employees very seriously,” Joel Seligman, the school’s chief communications officer, said in an email.

Seligman said the university invited union leaders to “share information with the university about any situations they were aware of where they believe COVID-19 procedures were not properly followed” and did not receive a response. But the grievance asserts that the university’s policies themselves are inadequate.

Most cases described in the grievance occurred when a faculty member was either meeting with or instructing a student one-on-one. While these types of interactions present a greater risk of Covid-19 transmission, they’re a necessary aspect of teaching, United Academics President Eleanor Miller said.

“It’s hard to teach someone how to draw blood when you’re 6 feet away,” said Miller, a sociology professor.

Since the situations presented in the complaint occurred indoors, school policy dictates that everyone involved should have been wearing masks. The university reports that 100% of the university’s students are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and recently mandated that all faculty and staff be inoculated as well .

For vaccinated people without Covid-19 symptoms, quarantining is not necessary after possible exposure, according to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though the agency recommends getting tested and wearing a mask indoors for two weeks afterward.

Miller said alerting professors to the infection of a student who was near them should not fall to the student themselves.

Last year, professors received notice from the administration when a pupil could not attend class for several days, Miller said. This was interpreted by many instructors as an indication that the student had Covid-19, and effectively became a contact tracing tool for faculty.

This year, however, that system is not in place, Miller said, leaving some faculty members worried that they could unknowingly bring the virus home with them.

“The University needs to acknowledge that faculty may have unvaccinated children or immunocompromised elderly parents and immediate family members who are at increased risk and/or may not be able to be vaccinated,” the grievance said.

The filing of the grievance now triggers a meeting between union representatives and designated members of the provost’s office, said Katlyn Morris, executive director of United Academics.

If the two parties cannot resolve their differences at that meeting, the administration is then supposed to file a written response to the grievance, Morris said. After that, the union can bring the dispute to the Vermont Labor Relations Board.

But union leaders hope the administration will step in before it reaches that point and meet their demands, which also include expanding the availability of Covid-19 testing and giving instructors more flexibility to hold class remotely.

“We need a clear (contact-tracing) procedure with faculty, which we don’t have,” Miller said.

Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM union says contact tracing for faculty is insufficient, files grievance .

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Merrill schools turn over contact tracing to health department

MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Merrill Public Schools will no longer use staff to do contact tracing for COVID-19. Superintendent John Sample said they won’t do contact tracing in-house. Instead, they will rely on the Lincoln County Health Department. Sample said the move will help alleviate extra stress and work...
MERRILL, WI
VTDigger

UVM announces vaccine mandate for staff

The University of Vermont will require its faculty and staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the school announced Friday evening. “We have seen the positive impact of the Covid-19 vaccine on our campus, in Vermont, and across the country,” the announcement said. “A fully vaccinated faculty and staff community, coupled with an already fully vaccinated student population, is the best way to guard against Covid-19 infection for ourselves, our campus family, and our broader Burlington community.”
BURLINGTON, VT
centralwinews.com

School seeks contact tracing compromise

“The goal is to keep people safe and have a safe environment for staff and students.”. That was the message from Taylor County Public health director Patty Krug about policy changes in the works that could reduce the burden of contact tracing for students and families. Last week, the health...
MEDFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uvm#Labor Relations#Grievance#University President#Uvm Union#The University Of Vermont#United Academics
tomahawkleader.com

School board green-lights COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine policy changes

TOMAHAWK – The School District of Tomahawk Board of Education, during its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23, voted to make two changes regarding its COVID-19 policies. Beginning in early Jan. 2022, the Lincoln County Health Department (LCHD) will conduct COVID-19 contact tracing for the district. Previously, the district managed its...
TOMAHAWK, WI
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits

Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Maryland Department of Human Services in conjunction with the Maryland State Department of Education secured approval from the USDA to operate a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Program. The program has successfully served approximately 550,000 Maryland children, and the Department of Human Services has issued over $1 Billion in benefits […] The post MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Yale Daily News

Faculty salary gap will take years to close, administrators say

Over the last decade, many of Yale’s professors have made less and less money compared to those holding similar positions at the University’s peer institutions. It might be another decade before that changes. Last Thursday, Yale Provost Scott Strobel pledged to close the gap between salaries for the Faculty of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Independent

Staff shortages caused by Covid forcing schools to ‘send pupils home’

Some schools in Northern Ireland are sending whole year groups home because of staff shortages caused by Covid a teachers’ union has said.NASUWT national official for Northern Ireland Justin McCamphill has called on all schools to cancel mass gatherings over Christmas amid growing concern over a lack of available substitute teachers.He also said the Department of Education may need to consider a circuit-breaker closure of schools to stop the spread of the virus.However, a spokesperson for the Department of Education has said there are no plans to close schools early for the Christmas period.There is a shortage now of...
EDUCATION
huntingdondailynews.com

New faculty member provides support at Mount Union

With the added stresses brought on students since the beginning of the pandemic, providing emotional support in schools is more important than ever. At the start of the school year, Mount Union Area School District hired Steph Stains to do just that. An MUAHS graduate, Stains is excited to return...
MOUNT UNION, PA
weaa.org

Baltimore City schools not ready to enforce vaccine mandate

BALTIMORE (AP) — School officials in the city of Baltimore say they’re not ready to enforce a requirement that school employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday that the school system had set a Nov. 1 deadline. But school officials have not started enforcing penalties that can...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missouri students sue school district for punishing them over petition to bring back slavery

Four students who were disciplined for a "petition" they allegedly posted online seeking to bring slavery back are suing their Kansas City school district for what they believe are civil rights violations. The strange situation began when a pair of students - one biracial, and one Black - began bantering on social media. The petition was reportedly posted as part of their back and forth, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Friday. According to The Associated Press, the petition picked up traction online when other students began reacting to the post. National media coverage followed. In response to...
EDUCATION
New Hampshire Bulletin

Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers

Prior to the pandemic, nearly all the religious exemption requests clients brought attorney James Reidy sought a work schedule accommodation for religious holidays and practices. Reidy represents employers, and those with vaccine mandates are coming to him with a new question these days: Given that an employee need only attest that their “sincerely held” religious […] The post Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
RELIGION
valleypatriot.com

Lawrence Schools Segreagate Teachers, Partner with Racist Group That Teaches Anti-White Racism and White Privilege

Educators in Lawrence were encouraged to attend a race-based, segregated “Auditing” session being conducted by a radical left-wing, racist group called BlackPrint. According to their website, BlackPrint teaches and encourages the teaching of “White Privilege” (that White people are inherently racist and enjoy privileges in society other races don’t enjoy).
LAWRENCE, MA
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy