No. 3 Alabama visits Auburn in Iron Bowl
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — No. 3 Alabama hopes to keep its playoff hopes on track with a visit to rival Auburn in the regular season-ending Iron Bowl .
The two in-state rivals meet at Jordan-Hare Stadium . Quarterback Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide are nearly three-touchdown favorites.We’ve seen 85 Iron Bowls so far, but which 10 made Alabama and Auburn fans cry and cheer the hardest?
They’re already set up a date with top-ranked Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
It's the first Iron Bowl for Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, whose team can secure a winning record with an upset.
