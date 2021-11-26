ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP: Woman arrested in crash that killed three

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 4 days ago
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving-under-the influence in a crash that killed three people early Friday morning on Weedpatch Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said a woman was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Weedpatch Highway north of Smith Road and crossed into northbound traffic hitting a 2005 Toyota head-on at about 2:28 a.m. Two passengers in the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the driver of the Toyota were declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Marcia Luqueleyson, 38, of Lamont, suffered major injuries, was taken to Kern Medical, and was arrested on suspicion of driving-under-the-influence.

Caltrans says that Weedpatch Highway was closed at Smith Road and has since reopened.

CHP says alcohol played a factor in the crash.

