Syracuse, NY

Alice Sebold Stays Silent as Man Wrongly Convicted for Her Rape Is Exonerated

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Anthony Broadwater broke down in court this week when the rape conviction was overturned. Sebold is yet to comment...

Comments / 3

dannyxyz123
4d ago

Anyone who knowingly has a person convincted for a crime that they did not commit should serve the sentence that they were given, in its entirety. They should also forfeit their finances and property to their victim.

The Independent

Man convicted of attempting to rape new housemate

A man has been convicted of attempting to rape his new housemate. Daniel Bilan of Camden, north London, was found guilty of attacking the woman following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court. Police attended the property in Camden after they received a report of an attempted rape in April.
First Coast News

'I watched her nodding off' | Attorney for accused Ahmaud Arbery killer tells judge juror falling asleep

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Bob Rubin, attorney for the man accused of shooting Ahmaud Arbery to death, told Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley he's concerned with juror No. 12. "Judge, I couldn't help but notice as I sit in this chair ... and I watched her before nodding off during the presentation of evidence, during my opening statements, and Mr. (William "Roddie") Bryan’s opening statement," Rubin told Walmsley on Wednesday before the court recessed for lunch. "I don’t know if she’s taking medication, but her eyes are closed, head is falling forward at times and then she struggles to lift her eyelids."
Axios

4 Black men wrongly charged with rape are exonerated after 72 years

Four Black men wrongly charged with rape were exonerated Monday, more than 70 after being convicted of what prosecutors now say were baseless charges. Why it matters: Prosecutors said the case against the men, who all died before it was re-examined by Florida officials, "lacked due process and would not be tried today," the New York Times reports.
The Independent

Child killer Colin Pitchfork returned to prison ‘after approaching young women in street’

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women in the streets, it has emerged.The 61-year-old was released on probation after spending 33 years in jail in September, but was taken back to prison last week just two months later because of concerns probation officers had.Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.After much public furore, the Probation Board agreed to release him earlier this year, although some of the most stringent licence conditions ever were attached.However, he is now back behind...
The Independent

Louisiana inmate has been granted parole after 60 years in prison for murder

An inmate who has spent nearly 60 years behind bars for the murder of sheriff’s deputy as a juvenile was granted parole on Wednesday.Henry Montgomery’s case has been cited in US Supreme Court rulings that determined young people were capable of change and should be given another chance if they commit serous crimes as juveniles.But while Montgomery’s case has led to hundreds of lower sentences in hundreds of cases, he had remained behind bars since 1963 until Wednesday’s decision by the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole.The Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth announced the decision on Twitter.“It...
The Independent

Man convicted of raping The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold has conviction overturned after 16 years in prison

A man wrongfully convicted of raping The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold in 1981, a crime described in her 1999 memoir, has had his conviction overturned.Anthony Broadwater, 61, shook with emotion and sobbed with his head in his hands as a judge vacated the conviction at the request of prosecutors on Monday.“I never, ever, ever thought I would see the day that I would be exonerated,” said Mr Broadwater, who spent 16 years in prison for the raping the celebrated author while she was a first-year student at Syracuse University in 1981.Ms Sebold, 58, wrote of being attacked in her memoir Lucky,...
CBS Minnesota

4 Ex-MPD Officers To Be Tried Together In Federal Case For George Floyd’s Death, Judge Rules

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The four officers who are federally charged in the death of George Floyd will be tried together, after a motion was denied to sever three of the officers from Derek Chauvin, who has already been convicted of murder in Floyd’s death. A federal grand jury indicted Chauvin, Kueng, Thao and Lane in May, alleging they violated Floyd’s rights while acting under government authority as Floyd was restrained face-down, handcuffed and not resisting. In August, attorneys for J. Kueng and Tou Thao argued that their clients would be unfairly prejudiced if they went to trial alongside Chauvin. An attorney for...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
East Bay Times

Blow: Guilty, guilty, guilty

All three defendants in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery were found guilty of murder. Arbery was jogging through a south Georgia neighborhood. The men formed a posse that became what has been described as a “lynch mob.” They stalked Arbery, hunted him down, insisted on detaining him, and then one of the men — Travis McMichael — blasted him three times with a shotgun.
Deadline

Bill Cosby Slams “#MeToo Mob” As Prosecutors File SCOTUS Appeal On Overturning Of Comedian’s Rape Conviction

Bill Cosby could be back in court soon fighting over the overturning this past summer of his 2018 rape conviction as Pennsylvania prosecutors appealed to the Supreme Court of the United States. Lashing out against the so-called “#metoo mob” in response and tongue lashing the “pathetic last-ditch effort” by the Montgomery County’s District Attorney The Cosby Show creator certainly isn’t taking the high road to the High Court. “The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s expansion of the Due Process Clause goes far beyond anything contemplated by this Court,” says the petition for a writ of certiorari filed on November 24 to beat today’s...
