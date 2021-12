The progressive brain disorder known as dementia remains one of the most mysterious disorders—researchers aren't sure why some people get it, how to prevent it, or how to cure it. But in recent years, science has uncovered some intriguing clues, including some red flags in the blood that may indicate an increased risk of dementia. Several are within your power to change. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO