ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Black Friday Gaming Deals 2021: Best Offers on Xbox Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED

By Harrison Abbott
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Black Friday now in full swing, here is where you can get your hands on the Xbox Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

Walmart Has Big Screen Onn. Smart TVs From $128 For Black Friday

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
SHOPPING
KSN News

Best Buy 2021 Black Friday sale features 128 pages of deals

Best Buy has officially dropped its 2021 Black Friday ad. The ad features 128 pages. The sale kicks off today and runs through Sunday, Nov. 28. The ad features laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, televisions and more. $249.99 for a Samsung 27-inch 240HZ Gaming Monitor. Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Nov. 21). Free $50 Best […]
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch TV for Black Friday

Here’s your chance to upgrade your living room’s screen, as this 55-inch TV Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV down to just $380, with an amazing $120 discount on its original price of $500. There’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals that you can shop among the best Black Friday deals — but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of offers such as Best Buy’s price cut for this 55-inch TCL 4K TV, because stocks are dwindling by the minute.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Black Friday Deals#Nintendo Switch 2#Lan#Tflops
ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Walmart
FanSided

PS5: Where to buy a PlayStation 5 on Black Friday

Retailers have been hosting their Black Friday sale pretty much all month long both in stores and online; however, the actual day, Friday, November 26, will still see shoppers rush to stores in hopes of securing the best deals and savings of the year. Many will be heading into the frenzy in hopes of buying a PlayStation 5 this year. Released last year, the PS5 is one of this year’s hottest gifts — but will you be able to find one?
VIDEO GAMES
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
koamnewsnow.com

Amazon’s Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2021

For Amazon, Cyber Monday deals kick off two days ahead of time. The online shopping giant launches its massive Cyber Monday weekend sale that starts on Saturday, Nov. 27, and continues through Cyber Monday itself, Nov. 29. Though many of the details have yet to be announced, Amazon says that...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

The holiday shopping season has started early this year, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater experience with a truly big-screen TV, these 85-inch TV Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity. Black Friday TV deals are by far the best time of the year to save a bundle of cash on a new television, and with retailers already rolling out the red carpet for shoppers, now’s the time to get shopping if you want to snatch up any of the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals before they dry up.
ELECTRONICS
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Two PlayStation Exclusive Games Are Being Shut Down Next Month

The servers of two PlayStation exclusive games are being shut down. PlayStation has built a reputation for making and funding some of the greatest games and series including Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, The Last of Us, God of War, Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo, Death Stranding, Shadow of the Colossus, Infamous, and Ratchet & Clank. One PlayStation machine that doesn't have many great exclusives is the PlayStation Vita, largely because it was quickly ignored by Sony due to very soft sales. That said, it did have exclusives, like Freedom Wars and Soul Sacrifice, both of which are shutting down their servers on December 24, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Walmart Black Friday Sale Is Live Now: Check Out The Best Deals

Walmart's Black Friday sale includes some incredible game deals, such as steep discounts on new releases like Deathloop, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Far Cry 6. Walmart is also slashing the prices on TVs, laptops, and many other tech and entertainment products. While in-store deals are live right now, we've also rounded up some of the best online discounts so that you don't have to risk going outside this weekend.
MLB
Digital Trends

We can’t believe this 55-inch 4K TV is only $250 for Black Friday

Gone are the days that 4K TVs are only for the rich and famous, as they’ve become more affordable over the past several years, especially when Black Friday TV deals are available. If you want a head start for your holiday shopping, you should know that some of the best Black Friday deals for 4K TVs are already available. One of the offers that you shouldn’t miss is part of this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals — a $120 discount for this 55-inch Sceptre 4K TV that brings its price down to just $248 from its original price of $368.
ELECTRONICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
646K+
Followers
71K+
Post
683M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy