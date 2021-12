"Fox News Primetime" host Pete Hegseth accuses "failing" Democrats of attempting to capitalize on COVID by creating a panic and exploiting the pandemic. PETE HEGSETH: Omicron hasn’t even arrived yet, and Democrats are already tightening their grip on executive power. First comes the state of emergency, then what comes next? Are more lockdowns next? How about mask mandates or new vaccine requirements for everybody?

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO