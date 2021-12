Owings Mills — Now that the Miami debacle has been placed in the rear view mirror, the Ravens focus shifts to the Chicago and their fast-rising rookie QB Justin Fields. Fields became the Bears' starter in week three, and like any rookie, he had his ups and downs, but lately, they've all been ups: in week 8, he rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, and the next week, threw for a career-high 291 yards, connecting with 5 different receivers for completions of 20 yards or more.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO