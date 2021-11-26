ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shooting just before midnight in Columbia Heights

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 2350 hours in the...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Man identified as suspect in connection to fatal shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department has identified the individual as a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in Columbia on November 15. Law enforcement is saying Emanuel Griffin is the suspect in connection with the shooting. According to officials, the shooting happened at It happened in...
COLUMBIA, SC
New York Post

One person dead in overnight NYC shooting

One person was killed and another wounded in separate shootings across the Big Apple overnight, police said. Both shootings occurred in the Bronx. The deadly gunfire erupted at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in Baychester, where a 36-year-old man was shot in the neck on Thwaites Place, near the Bronx River Parkway, police said.
BRONX, NY
abc17news.com

Columbia police take man into custody after shooting gun within city limits

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police took a man into custody early Tuesday morning after he reportedly shot a gun within city limits. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the area near Scott Boulevard and Faurot Drive after reports of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. Police said they...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Columbia Heights#Mpd#Columbia Rd Nw
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Man Charged After 5 Injured In Shooting at Columbia Lounge

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old man who police say was involved in a shooting at a Columbia lounge that left another suspect dead and five people injured has been charged. The Boone County prosecutor’s office said Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr. was charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault. The shooting occurred early Sunday at the Vibez lounge. Police say officers who responded to the scene saw two men shooting at each other before the men fled. Police said two officers shot and killed one of the men, Quillan Jacobs, after he fired into the crowd as he ran. The five injured people were in stable condition Sunday. Police did not have an update on their conditions Monday.
COLUMBIA, MO
newspressnow.com

Columbia Police find replica shell casings after Sunday morning shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department said it found at least four replica shell casings after responding to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. Sunday. CPD said an officer was patrolling in an area off of Business Loop 70 when the officer heard about seven gunshots. Once...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Whittier Daily News

Woman critically wounded in Hacienda Heights shooting

A 50-year-old woman was critically wounded when a suspect in a sedan shot at the parked car she was in Thursday night, Nov. 18, in Hacienda Heights, authorities said. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Charlemont Avenue, when the victim’s boyfriend was about to give her a ride to work, Lt. Dave Auner said.
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
Fox 32 Chicago

Kankakee man charged in Ford Heights shooting

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Kankakee man was charged Thursday in connection with a shooting in Ford Heights. Jaleel Holmes, 29, was accused of shooting a man on Nov. 7 in the 1400 block of East 15th Street, according to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. He turned himself in to...
COOK COUNTY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Property damaged after Monday night shooting in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A spokesman with the Columbia Police Department confirmed a shooting caused property damage in Columbia Monday night. Police responded to the area of College Avenue and Rogers Street around 7:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. ABC 17 News crews at the scene saw around ten evidence markers on the ground. The post Police: Property damaged after Monday night shooting in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
popville.com

Shooting just before 3pm Saturday in Navy Yard. Shooting in Woodley Park last Night. Shots Fired in LeDroit Park Friday Night

Peter reported Saturday: “earlier today there were 16 plus shots fired in Navy Yard around 3pm. It happened right outside our apt.”. “Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in the unit block of I Street, Southeast.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy