Shooting just before midnight in Columbia Heights

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old man who police say was involved in a shooting at a Columbia lounge that left another suspect dead and five people injured has been charged. The Boone County prosecutor’s office said Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr. was charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault. The shooting occurred early Sunday at the Vibez lounge. Police say officers who responded to the scene saw two men shooting at each other before the men fled. Police said two officers shot and killed one of the men, Quillan Jacobs, after he fired into the crowd as he ran. The five injured people were in stable condition Sunday. Police did not have an update on their conditions Monday.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 15 DAYS AGO