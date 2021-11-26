Thanksgiving Day shooting in Skyline leaves child dead

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A child was shot and killed late Thursday in the Skyline area of San Diego, according to police.

Police received a call at about 9:30 p.m. regarding someone who was hit by gunfire and was bleeding on the ground in the 7400 block of Cahill Drive. Officers arrived to find a 12-year-old Hispanic male juvenile with trauma to his upper torso.

The boy died of his injuries at the hospital, according to police. Police said officers know the boy's identity, but that information was not released Friday morning.

The child's family identified him to ABC 10News as Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos. They said the shooting occurred as Angel was outside in the backyard during a Thanksgiving dinner gathering of about 40 people, including many children.

At some point, a bullet struck Angel in the back, his uncle, Jose Casillas, told ABC 10News on Friday.

Casillas said Angel and his family were new to the neighborhood and staying at his home until they found something. Casillas said he has only lived in the house for just a few months so far.

"We're not good. Nobody's doing good right now," Casillas said. "We're all just very sad."

A GoFundme account has been created to help assist the family with funeral, memorial and hospital expenses.

"We're going to need all the help we can get," Casillas said.

No suspect description was available, according to police. Investigators were working to locate any witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.