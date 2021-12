A new Xbox Game Pass leak has revealed that one of gaming's best-ever trilogies is being added to the subscription service on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. In other, fewer words, it looks like Xbox Game Pass is adding Mass Effect Legendary Edition. That said, right now it's unclear if it's being added through EA Play or not. If it's added through EA Play, it would mean it will be limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the pricier tier of the subscription service that comes with EA Play and Xbox Live Gold for an extra $5 a month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO