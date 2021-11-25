ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

Gurnee tennis player Kamila Dobija ranks in Girls’ 16 singles bracket in week ending Nov. 13

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGurnee tennis player Kamila Dobija won 26 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Nov. 13....

