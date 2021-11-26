Former immigration attorney accused of faking positive COVID test from UIHC to avoid court appearance now faces new charges after allegedly forging previous positive tests months earlier
A former immigration attorney arrested in Iowa City after allegedly fabricating a positive COVID-19 test from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics now faces new charges after allegedly forging previous COVID tests months earlier. 41-year-old Emily Cohen was booked into the Johnson County jail on November 2nd on...www.1630kcjj.com
