Apple has temporarily halted online sales of its devices ranging from iPhones and Macs in Turkey. The reason for this is the latest monetary policy enabled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which has resulted in the country’s currency, the Lira, to crash as much as 42 percent. Apple has not officially announced that it has temporarily suspended sales in the country, but MacRumors reports that its online shopping is not available, which is likely due to the economic instability.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO