Paso Robles, CA

10th Annual Paso’s Lights of Hope set to shine

By Kiki Reyes
 4 days ago
The 10th annual Paso's Lights of Hope will be held on Friday, Nov. 26 in Paso Robles Downtown City Park at 5:30 p.m.

Paso's Lights of Hope is a special fundraising event benefitting Cancer Support Community - California Central Coast.

Mrs. Claus will flip the switch on more than 35,000 lights at the annual Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony which will shine nightly through February 20, 2022.

Seventeen trees will be lit this year.

"We are thrilled that the downtown tree lighting ceremony will take place this year, and that the lights will sparkle through the winter season, shining light on our mission, "so that no one faces cancer alone," said Lights of Hope Committee Chair, Elena Clark.

"Our hope is that the lights bring joy to the community, while honoring cancer patients, survivors, and those we have lost."

Last year's tree sponsors included , Clark and Lacey, Niner Wine Estates , Thom Schulz in honor of Laura Coats , Radiology Associates, Coastal Radiation Oncology, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, and a tree sponsored in honor and remembrance of Dr. Berry Foran.

Sponsorships are still available for this year’s event.

"We invite businesses and individuals to honor loved ones by sponsoring a bulb, a branch, or an entire tree. Support for this event enables us to continue to provide free social and emotional support services for local families touched by cancer,” said Clark.

Paso's Lights of Hope is a joint venture with the City of Paso Robles and the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association.

To sponsor a bulb, a branch, or tree and help shine the light on CSC's mission: " so that no one faces cancer alone ," go to www.cscslo.org/Support-Our-Work/Lights-of-Hope call (805) 238-4411, or email development@cscslo.org

