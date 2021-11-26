3.0 magnitude earthquake rumbles southern Utah

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in southern Utah Friday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit around 6:39 a.m.

The USGS reported the epicenter was near the town of Panguitch.

According to the Earthquake Magnitude Scale , quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but cause little to no damage. About 500,000 earthquakes of this size happen around the world every year.

