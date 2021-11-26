ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

3.0 magnitude earthquake rumbles southern Utah

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrS4j_0d7JMsdF00

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in southern Utah Friday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit around 6:39 a.m.

The USGS reported the epicenter was near the town of Panguitch.

According to the Earthquake Magnitude Scale , quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but cause little to no damage. About 500,000 earthquakes of this size happen around the world every year.

For a map of the affected area and more information, go here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Panguitch, UT
Panguitch, UT
Government
State
Utah State
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy