ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum prediction for LSU vs. Texas A&M Aggies football

By Erik Hall, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EmNJW_0d7JMpz400

ESPN broadcasters Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum appeared on "The ESPN College Football Podcast" on Sunday and talked about the upcoming weekend's game. It included Barrie asking Finebaum for predictions.

One of the matchups that the pair discussed was the Texas A&M at LSU football game, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.

The TAMU Aggies, ranked No. 14 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, come into the game 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC. On Nov. 20, Texas A&M defeated Prairie View A&M 52-3. Jimbo Fisher is the Texas A&M football head coach.

LSU enters the matchup 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the SEC. Most recently, LSU beat Louisiana-Monroe 27-14 on Nov. 20. Ed Orgeron is the LSU football head coach.

Paul Finebaum picks LSU vs. TAMU Aggies football

Paul Finebaum picked Texas A&M.

Matt Barrie asked Finebaum to forecast a headline for after the LSU vs. Texas A&M football game.

"Aggies roll over Tigers; does Jimbo stay in Baton Rouge," Finebaum said.

Barrie laughed and then said, "Did Jimbo just coach against his future roster? Then Ed O rides off into the sunset."

Finebaum is the host of "The Paul Finebaum Show" weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Is No Longer Safe

Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022. That might no longer be the case, though. Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Pick For The Heisman Trophy

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum revealed his current pick for the prestigious individual award on Sunday morning. Finebaum has a quarterback leading the race right now, with one week to go in the regular season. “Probably — and I say probably — Bryce Young,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Matt Barrie
Person
Ed Orgeron
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum makes prediction on when Nick Saban retires

Since winning his first championship with Alabama in 2009, Nick Saban has been atop the college football world. Seven career titles throughout his career, just one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant. Six of them are in Tuscaloosa. With all of the success, the question everyone wants an answer to (besides...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Texas A M Football#Texas A M Aggies#American Football#Sec Network#Lsu#Espn#The Texas A M#The Tamu Aggies#Prairie View A M#Louisiana Monroe#Tigers#The Usa Today Network
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his SEC Coach of the Year selection

Paul Finebaum understands the pace of giving out accolades in the SEC, and once there is enough of a body of work available, the awards can be handed out. That’s why he shared on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama on Monday that because the season has reached November, certain conclusions are reasonable.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 1 Coach He’s Become A Bigger Fan Of

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has admittedly become a bigger fan of a certain Big Ten head coach in recent years. A couple of years ago, Tennessee was close to hiring Greg Schiano. However, a group of Volunteers fans became outraged about the hire, taking to social media to derail it. The group of fans were successful, as the school backed off the hire and went with Jeremy Pruitt instead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Bold Claim About No. 6 Michigan

There wasn’t any movement at the top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes at least one team in the top seven should have moved up a spot. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum said he thinks Michigan is under-ranked at the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts headline for Alabama-Auburn in the Iron Bowl

The Alabama Crimson Tide-Auburn Tigers rivalry has provided some of college football’s greatest moments, from the kick-six to Cam Newton’s 24-point comeback among other timeless gems. This year, though, the Iron Bowl might look a little different than in years past. That’s because Alabama, currently 10-1 and No. 2 in...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals 2 Names He’s Hearing For LSU

With Billy Napier and Lincoln Riley off the table, the LSU coaching search goes on. The Tigers reportedly put all their eggs in the Riley basket, only for the former OU coach to emphatically deny rumors he was going to Baton Rouge and head for the other LA. Now the clock’s ticking.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU coaching search: Paul Finebaum has heard 2 names for Tigers job

The LSU coaching search is still ongoing, and the last of the best 3 open jobs has yet to be filled. Now, the Tigers have to contend with Oklahoma’s vacancy, too. On Sunday, USC hired Lincoln Riley, and Florida hired Billy Napier. Now, LSU must make a hire quickly. The Tigers apparently put all of their eggs in one basket with Riley, and the former Oklahoma coach shot those rumors down Saturday night with an emphatic statement. Then overnight, USC was able to finalize a deal with Riley that shocked the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

181
Followers
149
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy