SEC Network's Paul Finebaum prediction for LSU vs. Texas A&M Aggies football

ESPN broadcasters Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum appeared on "The ESPN College Football Podcast" on Sunday and talked about the upcoming weekend's game. It included Barrie asking Finebaum for predictions.

One of the matchups that the pair discussed was the Texas A&M at LSU football game, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.

The TAMU Aggies, ranked No. 14 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, come into the game 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC. On Nov. 20, Texas A&M defeated Prairie View A&M 52-3. Jimbo Fisher is the Texas A&M football head coach.

LSU enters the matchup 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the SEC. Most recently, LSU beat Louisiana-Monroe 27-14 on Nov. 20. Ed Orgeron is the LSU football head coach.

Paul Finebaum picks LSU vs. TAMU Aggies football

Paul Finebaum picked Texas A&M.

Matt Barrie asked Finebaum to forecast a headline for after the LSU vs. Texas A&M football game.

"Aggies roll over Tigers; does Jimbo stay in Baton Rouge," Finebaum said.

Barrie laughed and then said, "Did Jimbo just coach against his future roster? Then Ed O rides off into the sunset."

Finebaum is the host of "The Paul Finebaum Show" weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.