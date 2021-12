After Jack Eichel became a Vegas Golden Knight, the (credible) NHL trade rumors ran dry. I like to pepper the Daily with those, but we got nothing right now. The Pittsburgh Penguins flatlined in a terrible loss to the Washington Capitals. However, Sidney Crosby showed his frustration and heaved a Capitals defenseman into the boards, and Eric Staal is still hoping to play somewhere, anywhere, this season.

NHL ・ 15 DAYS AGO