Hunting fungi in Eugene

If you haven’t heard of Zoe Sakoutis and Erica Huss, you probably have heard of their first company: BluePrint Cleanse. The famous (and now defunct) juicing program launched back in 2007, quickly spreading like wildfire across the health and wellness industries, gaining fans in celebrities like Blake Lively and Sarah Jessica Parker as well. And though detoxing in all its forms (and controversy) is still going strong, a lot has changed since Sakoutis and Huss sold the company in December 2012. Part of said change is a veritable resurgence in more holistic and ancient wellness practices that revere long-used herbs and pants like ginger, turmeric, and mushrooms. The latter, in particular, are what Sakoutis and Huss are focusing on in their latest endeavor, aptly named Earth & Star: organic, mushroom-powered, plant-based beverages, bars, and tinctures that truly showcase the force of fungi.
