Wary Portuguese welcome return of restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Reuters) – Many Portuguese are welcoming the return of some COVID-19 restrictions announced by the government on Thursday night amid a surge in infections and the threat of a new highly contagious variant, and some are calling for even tougher measures. Portugal’s population has largely been more accepting...

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

33 countries announce new travel bans and restrictions

The degree of border control severity varies from country to country, with some states closing their borders entirely, while others only tightening COVID-19 testing protocols at the border. The newly discovered Omicron strain of the coronavirus has forced many states to urgently close their borders to some or all foreign...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portuguese#Economy#European Union#Reuters#Eu
The Independent

Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors. There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cnyhomepage.com

Spanish regions eye COVID-19 passports amid infection surge

MADRID (AP) — Worried by a rise in COVID-19 infections, some of Spain’s regional governments are asking courts to authorize the introduction of virus passports that can help control the pandemic’s spread. The governments of the Basque Country, Valencia, Navarra and Catalonia say they are ready to be the first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Severe COVID-19 cases surge in South Korea under eased restrictions

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Less than a month into a phase of loosened social distancing restrictions, South Korea has seen a spike in breakthrough and severe COVID-19 cases, raising concerns about hospital capacity and prompting officials to speed up a booster vaccination rollout. The country reported its second-highest daily...
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

'Flashing red': Belgium tightens rules amid COVID-19 surge

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium extended the use of facemasks and mandatory remote work on Wednesday in an attempt to contain a new surge of COVID-19 cases. “The alarm signals are flashing red,” said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The premier added that the mandatory use of facemasks in crowded places...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic. The meeting was called by G7 chair Britain, which is among a steadily growing number of countries detecting cases of the heavily mutated new strain. Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic. Several countries have already re-imposed restrictions many had hoped were a thing of the past. "We know we are now in a race against time," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations", she added.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

New COVID-19 surges keep travel restrictions in place

According to the UNWTO Travel Restrictions Report, 46 destinations (21% of all destinations worldwide) currently have their borders completely closed to tourists. Of these, 26 destinations have had their borders completely closed since at least the end of April 2020. A further 55 (25% of all global destinations) continue to have their borders partially closed to international tourism, and 112 destinations (52% of all destinations) require international tourists to present a PCR or antigen test upon arrival.
TRAVEL
WLNS

WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.” The assessment from the U.N. health agency, contained in a technical paper issued to member states, amounted to WHO’s […]
WORLD
985theriver.com

Singapore close to vaccinating all eligible people against COVID-19

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has risen to 96% of the eligible population and authorities are now racing ahead to administer booster shots amid concerns over the Omicron variant. The health ministry of the city-state, which has among the highest vaccination rates in the world, said late on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
985theriver.com

UK vaccine advisers say all adults to receive boosters

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will offer a COVID-19 booster vaccine to all adults and give second doses to children aged between 12 and 15, the UK’s top vaccine advisers said on Monday, accelerating shots in light of concern about the spread of the Omicron variant. The Joint Committee on Vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Lisbon to open biggest vaccination site yet amid COVID-19 surge

LISBON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Portugal will open its biggest vaccination centre yet on Wednesday as a surge in COVID-19 infections forced authorities to impose new restrictions to stop the spread, including strict travel curbs to enter the country by air. Boasting an 87% vaccination rate, one of the world's...
WORLD
Reuters

Denmark reports record daily COVID-19 infection numbers

COPENHAGEN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Denmark reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, data from the country's Serum Institute showed. The Nordic country, which has already confirmed five cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, reported 5,120 new cases on Wednesday. That accounts for 2.6% of the total number tested during the 24-hour period.
PUBLIC HEALTH

