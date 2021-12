As another deadly COVID-19 variant begins threatening the global population—with the specter of renewed travel restrictions again rearing its ugly head—we think it could be wise to avoid airline stocks like Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), and Azul (AZUL) for the time being. Let’s discuss.The travel industry seemed just a few days ago to be on the cusp of renewal, with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening nearly 2.5 million people during the Thanksgiving season. The TSA’s screening number was the highest since February 15, 2020. However, airlines are now scrambling to navigate a fast-degrading travel outlook amid deep concerns over the COVID-19 omicron variant.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO