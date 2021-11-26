ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Roblox is suing a banned content creator turned “cybermob” leader

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 5 days ago

The Roblox Corporation is suing the controversial Roblox content creator Benjamin Robert Simon, also known as Ruben Sim, for leading a “cybermob” and terrorizing the platform and its developers. Alleging that Simon “commits and encourages unlawful acts designed to injure Roblox and its users,”...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamesindustry.biz

Roblox suing banned player for fraud and breach of contract

Roblox has filed a lawsuit against a player who was permanently banned from its platform, claiming he has been harassing and threatening both the company's staff and events. The complaint was filed in the Northern District of California court earlier this week, shared by Polygon, and is against Robert Simon, a content creator also known as Ruben Sim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

TikTok Awards $50K Grants To Ten Black Content Creators

TikTok is teaming up with media company MACRO to support a group of emerging Black content creators. Ten Black creatives will receive 50-thousand-dollar grants from TikTok and MACRO to help propel their content. TikTok’s latest partnership is part of a growing initiative aiming to support Black content creators who feel...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Creator#The Roblox Corporation#Kotaku#Islamic Extremist#Rdc
bigblueunbiased.com

Seth Rogen Ripped for Downplaying Rising Crime in Los Angeles: ‘White Rich Privilege at Its Finest’

Seth Rogen, a multi-millionaire Hollywood star, has been severely ridiculed on social media for his “privileged” reaction to increased crime in Los Angeles. “It’s called living in a major city,” the actor-producer told YouTuber Casey Neistat, who said that he was robbed when his car was broken into, “because Los Angeles is a crime-riddled 3rd world shithole.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse search policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. The company acted shortly after the shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse in August 2020, ensuring searches of his name would result in a list of blank pages.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Roblox
okcheartandsoul.com

Google, Twitter, Meta receive 8 legal complaints for not removing banned content

Google, Twitter, and Meta (beforehand Fb) acquired a complete of eight new administrative measures in Russia for failing to take away banned content material from their networks, in accordance with a Moscow court docket on Tuesday. Two protocols have been registered in opposition to Google below Half four of Article 13.41 of the Administrative Code (failure to take away hyperlinks) and one protocol below Half 2 of the identical Article (failure to take away banned content material), the court docket stated, in accordance with ANI. Google was fined a complete of 39 million rubles (USD 520,00) in September for failing to delete content material that was forbidden in Russia, together with incitement to extremism, in addition to refusing to retain private information of Russian nationals inside Russia.
INTERNET
musicconnection.com

The Legal Beat: Cher Sues Sonny's Widow

Famed recording artist and actress Cher has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles for declaratory relief and breach of contract. Cher claims that Sonny’s widow, Mary, and his estate are attempting to terminate her right to her share of songwriting and record royalties from Sonny and Cher songs.
CELEBRITIES
xda-developers

Apple is suing NSO Group, creator of “Pegasus” iMessage malware

NSO Group Technologies, based in Herzliya, Israel, made headlines earlier this year after it was revealed the company created an iMessage exploit that was used to spy on journalists and other high-profile individuals on behalf of various governments. NSO is already being sued by Meta (formerly known as Facebook), and now Apple has announced that it is also taking legal action against NSO.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Author Alice Sebold apologizes to man cleared in 1981 rape

Author Alice Sebold apologized Tuesday to the man who was exonerated last week in the 1981 rape that was the basis for her memoir “Lucky and said she was struggling with the role she played “within a system that sent an innocent man to jail.”Anthony Broadwater, 61, was convicted in 1982 of raping Sebold when she was a student at Syracuse University He served 16 years in prison. His conviction was overturned on Nov. 22 after prosecutors reexamined the case and determined there were serious flaws in his arrest and trial.In a statement released to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy